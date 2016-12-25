That memorable day I spent with James Brown

Explore Revisiting those 101 reasons to be a Georgia Bulldog

The untold story of that halftime show, which was called "James Brown Live, " is that it almost turned into a "tribute" to James Brown starring ... my brother.

See, Jonathan had been standing in for Brown during rehearsals that week, doing his Godfather of Soul imitation. And he did so again the morning of the game. When Brown hadn't still showed up an hour past his appointed arrival time, the Redcoats brain trust started making contingency plans to turn the show into a tribute to Brown minus the singer, and they were actually measuring my brother for a jumpsuit so he could do his "James Brown" for the Sanford Stadium crowd.

"I had just been fooling around, making up words and inserting the 'ow!' like James Brown, " Jonathan reminisced Monday night after news of Brown's death at 73. "I was scared because I didn't really know the words to the song. I don't know if that plan would have actually come off, but I was so glad when his limousine pulled up."

Brown did the show with the Redcoats again later that season at the Gator Bowl during halftime of the Georgia-Florida game, and Jonathan remembers Brown calling him "Brother King" as he asked for his microphone.

A clip of that performance was included in AVP Video's "25 Years of Georgia Football: The Vince Dooley Era, " and someone has lifted it and put it on YouTube.

Man, they don’t make halftime shows like that any more!