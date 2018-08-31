Hamburger icon
Taqueria opening in Edgewood and other metro Atlanta dining news from the week

El Tesoro is opening in Edgewood

Credit: Chris Rank

Aug 31, 2018
Doughnut Dollies to reopen, Restaurant Holmes to start serving lunch

The Edgewood neighborhood is getting a new Mexican restaurant.

El Tesoro will open at 1374 Arkwright Place SE, Eater Atlanta first reported.

The restaurant will open later this year, according to an announcement on its Facebook page. The plan is for the eatery to serve breakfast and lunch and eventually dinner.

El Tesoro was previously located in Decatur in the space currently occupied by Kevin Gillespie’s Revival, but closed in 2011.

Doughnut Dollies will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday after having been closed since late July after a car crashed into its building in Marietta. On Saturday, customers who say "What the Truck" will receive a free doughnut with a purchase of equal or lesser value.

Restaurant Holmes in Alpharetta will start lunch service Saturday. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and will feature menu items including lobster burritos, grilled melon and ricotta salad and pork belly tacos.

Highland Bakery will open a location at Modera by Mill Creek in Vinings in early 2019.

•Roswell healthy food restaurant Sublime Tree is set to open a second location in the forthcoming 365 By Whole Foods store at 3535 Northside Pkwy., What Now Atlanta reports.

