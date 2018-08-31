Taqueria opening in Edgewood and other metro Atlanta dining news from the week

•Doughnut Dollies will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday after having been closed since late July after a car crashed into its building in Marietta. On Saturday, customers who say "What the Truck" will receive a free doughnut with a purchase of equal or lesser value.

•Restaurant Holmes in Alpharetta will start lunch service Saturday. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and will feature menu items including lobster burritos, grilled melon and ricotta salad and pork belly tacos.

•Highland Bakery will open a location at Modera by Mill Creek in Vinings in early 2019.

•Roswell healthy food restaurant Sublime Tree is set to open a second location in the forthcoming 365 By Whole Foods store at 3535 Northside Pkwy., What Now Atlanta reports.

MORE DINING NEWS:

