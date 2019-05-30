Okiboru to serve up ramen, tsukemen in Sandy Springs this fall

A Los Angeles ramen shop is set to open its second location in Sandy Springs later this year.

Okiboru will open this fall at the Modera development at 6125 Roswell Road across from Rumi's Kitchen, Eater Atlanta first reported and a representative for Okiboru confirmed to the AJC.

The only ramen restaurant in Los Angeles that was awarded the Bib Gourmand designation in the 2019 Micheline Guide California, Okiboru specializes in ramen and tsukemen, or dipping ramen.

Unlike its traditional ramen cousin, tsukemen’s noodles are served separate from the broth. The noodles are made in-house using flour from a flour from a Japanese mill company, and the broth is brewed twice as long as traditional ramen broth to get it to a consistency appropriate for dipping.

Explore 50 of our favorite metro Atlanta comfort foods

In addition to a variety of ramen and tsukemens, the menu also features a selection of small plates and drinks.

RELATED:

Explore More North Fulton dining news

Explore More restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.