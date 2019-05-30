Okiboru to serve up ramen, tsukemen in Sandy Springs this fall

May 30, 2019
A Los Angeles ramen shop is set to open its second location in Sandy Springs later this year.

Okiboru will open this fall at the Modera development at 6125 Roswell Road across from Rumi's Kitchen, Eater Atlanta first reported and a representative for Okiboru confirmed to the AJC.

The only ramen restaurant in Los Angeles that was awarded the Bib Gourmand designation in the 2019 Micheline Guide California, Okiboru specializes in ramen and tsukemen, or dipping ramen.

Unlike its traditional ramen cousin, tsukemen’s noodles are served separate from the broth. The noodles are made in-house using flour from a flour from a Japanese mill company, and the broth is brewed twice as long as traditional ramen broth to get it to a consistency appropriate for dipping.

In addition to a variety of ramen and tsukemens, the menu also features a selection of small plates and drinks.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
