WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Warm day with storms likely for back-to-school round 2

Most of metro Atlanta’s school districts are now back in session on Wednesday, bringing summer vacation to a close for many. But the summer weather isn’t going anywhere.

Things are dry at the bus stops this morning with temperatures in the 70s, but don’t forget to send the kids to school with an umbrella because some pop-up showers are possible later this afternoon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Isolated showers are expected to show up in the early afternoon and become more prevalent before clearing out by late afternoon.

With more cloud cover today, temperatures should stay in the low 90s in the city — just a bit cooler than the last few days, Monahan said. Higher rain chances are in store for Thursday and Friday, and temperatures should also stay cooler then, too, with highs in the upper 80s. That’s a welcomed change after several days of sweltering heat.

Storms are expected to stay in the forecast over the weekend and into early next week, Monahan said.

