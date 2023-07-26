WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: More heat and Code Orange air quality alert still in effect

A Code Orange air quality alert is still in effect for metro Atlanta Wednesday, and of course, the heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

The high today will reach 95 degrees in the city, but with the humidity is also building in, it will make it feel closer to the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees as we get closer to the weekend, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“That’s going to be that dangerous heat that builds into North Georgia for the weekend,” he said.

Air quality is also still a concern Wednesday. It’s due to ground-level ozone, a component of smog, which is a common pollutant during the summer months.

“Later today, just like yesterday, air quality is going to diminish. It’s gonna get worse as the day goes on,” Monahan said.

With the air quality reaching a Code Orange alert, that means that people with respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors again today.

There is still not much rain in the forecast. There’s always a chance for a pop-up shower, Monahan said, but the chances will remain low.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.