WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: More heat and Code Orange air quality alert still in effect

Atlanta Weather
By
39 minutes ago
X

A Code Orange air quality alert is still in effect for metro Atlanta Wednesday, and of course, the heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

The high today will reach 95 degrees in the city, but with the humidity is also building in, it will make it feel closer to the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees as we get closer to the weekend, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“That’s going to be that dangerous heat that builds into North Georgia for the weekend,” he said.

Air quality is also still a concern Wednesday. It’s due to ground-level ozone, a component of smog, which is a common pollutant during the summer months.

“Later today, just like yesterday, air quality is going to diminish. It’s gonna get worse as the day goes on,” Monahan said.

With the air quality reaching a Code Orange alert, that means that people with respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors again today.

There is still not much rain in the forecast. There’s always a chance for a pop-up shower, Monahan said, but the chances will remain low.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Atlanta means everything’: Christopher Eubanks wins as he’s embraced at Atlanta Open2h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. donors seek to boost Trump rivals, but he still dominates state fundraising
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Actions News

TORPY: Clarkston, the Ellis Island of the South, not welcoming to police
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

Georgia college campus named second most beautiful in the nation
16h ago
The Latest

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Hot and humid with a Code Orange air quality alert
MONDAY’S WEATHER: High temps with no rain in store this week
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Incoming pattern of warm, dry weather
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
13h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top