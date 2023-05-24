WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Less rain, more sunshine, warmer temps

It’ll still be partly cloudy this afternoon, but plenty of sunshine will peak through, and it’ll be drier and warmer, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

There are a few showers on the radar, but they are mostly lingering in areas south of the metro. The skies should mostly clear up by nightfall, paving the way for a sunny Thursday morning, Monahan said. A few clouds will get pushed in from the mountains and start to gather around the metro by tomorrow afternoon, but no rain is expected.