WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Less rain, more sunshine, warmer temps

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Rain clouds are finally clearing out to make room for more sunshine in metro Atlanta Wednesday.

It’ll still be partly cloudy this afternoon, but plenty of sunshine will peak through, and it’ll be drier and warmer, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

There are a few showers on the radar, but they are mostly lingering in areas south of the metro. The skies should mostly clear up by nightfall, paving the way for a sunny Thursday morning, Monahan said. A few clouds will get pushed in from the mountains and start to gather around the metro by tomorrow afternoon, but no rain is expected.

Daily high temperatures are hovering around the high 70s and low 80s through Memorial Day, according to the forecast.

There has been a slight change to the rain outlook for the holiday weekend, though. An area of low pressure could develop off the coast of Georgia and Florida that could push some showers our way by the second half of the weekend, Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

