WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Cold, partly cloudy last day of fall

Metro Atlanta is waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s again Wednesday morning, but a warmup is on the way for Christmas.

It’s a bit colder than yesterday morning, but “we don’t have the wind chill to deal with,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Kind of the trade-off as we start off your Wednesday morning.”

The good news is that this is as cold as it’s going to get for the next several days, he said. By the afternoon, temperatures should be in the 50s, and we’ll see a few more clouds today. That should keep us a bit warmer tomorrow morning, with fewer areas dipping into the 20s overnight.