WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Cold, partly cloudy last day of fall

Metro Atlanta is waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s again Wednesday morning, but a warmup is on the way for Christmas.
It’s a bit colder than yesterday morning, but “we don’t have the wind chill to deal with,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Kind of the trade-off as we start off your Wednesday morning.”
The good news is that this is as cold as it’s going to get for the next several days, he said. By the afternoon, temperatures should be in the 50s, and we’ll see a few more clouds today. That should keep us a bit warmer tomorrow morning, with fewer areas dipping into the 20s overnight.
Did you know clear nights tend to be colder (relatively) than cloudy nights? Cloud layers act like a cozy blanket or a puffer jacket -- they help insulate and prevent the heat absorbed by the Earth during the day from escaping into space at night! #gawx pic.twitter.com/7D8I9Fxyoq— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 20, 2023
Tomorrow will kick off a warm pattern, with highs expected to be at or near the 60-degree mark through Christmas day. Lows are expected to stay in the 40s and 50s.
No rain is in the forecast until Christmas Eve when there is a 20% chance of seeing a stray shower. More widespread rain is expected on Christmas day and the day after.
Hoping for a white Christmas here in the peach state? We ran the numbers and things aren't looking good. #gawx pic.twitter.com/ibPOVHmjb8— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 19, 2023
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
