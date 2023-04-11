TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’

If you liked Monday’s weather, you’ll love Tuesday’s. It’ll be “just a few notches nicer this afternoon” in metro Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
North Georgians are waking up to chilly temperatures again in the 30s and 40s, so dress in layers because it’s expected to warm up into the 70s by late afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine.
Temperatures will dip again by nightfall for another cold start Wednesday.
“Clear skies, light wind, dry air — all those things get together this time of year to let those temperatures fall pretty quickly,” Monahan said.
Rain stays out of the forecast until Thursday, with an increasing chance of showers later in the day. Friday will bring more storms as an area of low pressure moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC