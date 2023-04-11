X

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

If you liked Monday’s weather, you’ll love Tuesday’s. It’ll be “just a few notches nicer this afternoon” in metro Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

North Georgians are waking up to chilly temperatures again in the 30s and 40s, so dress in layers because it’s expected to warm up into the 70s by late afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine.

Temperatures will dip again by nightfall for another cold start Wednesday.

“Clear skies, light wind, dry air — all those things get together this time of year to let those temperatures fall pretty quickly,” Monahan said.

Rain stays out of the forecast until Thursday, with an increasing chance of showers later in the day. Friday will bring more storms as an area of low pressure moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta man charged in brutal double stabbing in tiny N.C. town
