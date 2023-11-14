TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly cloudy and staying dry

BreakingNews
Clouds are thickening across metro Atlanta skies on Tuesday, but there’s no rain in the forecast until tomorrow.

We’ll still get some sunshine peaking through the clouds today, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. It just won’t be a lot of it.

Highs will top out around 65 degrees, which is a return to average for this time of year. As night falls, though, a breezy, cool pattern sets in. That will bring some light and scattered showers into the metro area on Wednesday, but most of the rain will stay to the south, Monahan said.

“Most of the light showers and sprinkles will kind of diminish as we head through the day Wednesday, and we’ll see another chance for some showers toward the end of the week as we get toward your Friday,” he said.

Temperatures also will climb back into the 60s after dipping into the 50s on Wednesday.

