TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More scattered rain, humidity today; dryer air tomorrow

Weather conditions are going to be very similar to Monday’s, with scattered pop-up storms and temperatures in the mid-80s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

A line of storms is moving in from the northwest, making its way into North Georgia by sunrise, he said. It should weaken by the time the weather front reaches metro Atlanta, but by the afternoon, another line of showers will develop on the south side of the metro — just like yesterday.