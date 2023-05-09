X

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More scattered rain, humidity today; dryer air tomorrow

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s going to be another hot, muggy day in metro Atlanta Tuesday.

Weather conditions are going to be very similar to Monday’s, with scattered pop-up storms and temperatures in the mid-80s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

A line of storms is moving in from the northwest, making its way into North Georgia by sunrise, he said. It should weaken by the time the weather front reaches metro Atlanta, but by the afternoon, another line of showers will develop on the south side of the metro — just like yesterday.

The driving force behind the rain is a cold front that will dry things up and cool things down just a bit as it drapes across the area tomorrow through the weekend, Monahan said. We’ll also keep a slight chance of rain through the end of the week, and it’ll be partly cloudy with highs staying in the low 80s.

Rain chances remain the same for the weekend, but temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Saturday and soar into the 90s for the first time this year on Sunday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Tiny houses coming to College Park
