X

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Beautiful start to the day’ but rain fills in later

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Don’t let Tuesday morning’s weather conditions deceive you. Make sure you keep that rain gear handy because heavy showers and storms will be rolling through metro Atlanta for the next 48 hours, especially on the south side.

“By the time the sun comes up, we’ll be off to a beautiful start to the day. Enjoy it while you can,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “If you’re planning on a walk or jog, go for it early. The earlier you get out there, the better.”

Temperature-wise, it’ll be a nice day with a high in the low 80s. The weather will stay nice until about lunchtime when showers and storms start to pop up, but the heaviest activity will stay along I-20 and further south, Deon said.

Some of the storms could become strong-to-severe. That means heavy downpours, along with strong, damaging winds and hail will be possible.

By Wednesday, more widespread rain moves into the city. In fact, “We are going to be dealing with wet times all the way through the work week,” Deon said.

Wednesday’s storms will kick off early in the day, and much of the area will be in and out of downpours through the evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC IN MIAMI: Trump faces classified documents charges1h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Shooting at Piedmont Park injures bystander, rattles residents
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
1h ago

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci rejects ‘absurd’ plea offer from Fulton DA
15h ago

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci rejects ‘absurd’ plea offer from Fulton DA
15h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Clyde’s gun bill is key to ending U.S. House logjam
31m ago
The Latest

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers lingering through early afternoon
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers, cooler temps ahead of rainy week
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs nearing 90, Code Orange air quality alert remains
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
10h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top