TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Beautiful start to the day’ but rain fills in later

Don’t let Tuesday morning’s weather conditions deceive you. Make sure you keep that rain gear handy because heavy showers and storms will be rolling through metro Atlanta for the next 48 hours, especially on the south side.

“By the time the sun comes up, we’ll be off to a beautiful start to the day. Enjoy it while you can,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “If you’re planning on a walk or jog, go for it early. The earlier you get out there, the better.”

Temperature-wise, it’ll be a nice day with a high in the low 80s. The weather will stay nice until about lunchtime when showers and storms start to pop up, but the heaviest activity will stay along I-20 and further south, Deon said.

Some of the storms could become strong-to-severe. That means heavy downpours, along with strong, damaging winds and hail will be possible.

By Wednesday, more widespread rain moves into the city. In fact, “We are going to be dealing with wet times all the way through the work week,” Deon said.

Wednesday’s storms will kick off early in the day, and much of the area will be in and out of downpours through the evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

