THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Temps near 60 for first day of winter

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and into tonight, which should keep lows from dipping to the freezing point. Overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to upper 30s.

The warming trend continues tomorrow and through the weekend into Christmas Eve and day. Highs each day will be at or near 60 degrees with lows staying in the mid 40s to low 50s, a huge contrast to last year when it was just eight degrees on Christmas Eve, Monahan said.

No rain is in the forecast until Sunday. There is just a slight chance of showers — 10%, lower than previously projected — on Christmas Eve, but we’ll start to see more clouds building in throughout the day. That’ll set us up for widespread showers on Christmas Day.

The rain is expected to start around 7 a.m. Monday and will be off and on throughout the day.

“I’m really not looking at any severe weather risk here in North Georgia, but an isolated thunderstorm is possible,” Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.