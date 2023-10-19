THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Mild and partly cloudy ahead of showers

Thursday morning is starting off crisp in the 40s and 50s and will warm up to a milder 72 degrees as the sun comes up. That’s “just about where we should be this time of year,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Mid-October typically sees an average high of about 73 degrees and lows around 54 degrees.

It’ll be bright and sunny for the first half of the day, but clouds will build in later this afternoon as a cold front approaches bringing some showers along with it, Monahan said.

The front is “going to take its time moving here,” he said. “So these showers really aren’t going to get here today. That’ll be as we go through tonight and tomorrow.”

Friday morning will see widespread scattered showers across the metro area that should clear out by the mid-afternoon. As for temperatures, they won’t be affected drastically. It’ll be just a touch cooler on Friday, but things should warm back up for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday should reach the mid 70s with no rain in sight. Sunday is expected to stay dry with a high topping out in the low 70s. Those conditions are projected to stick around at least for the first half of next week. The next chance of rain will come on Wednesday.

