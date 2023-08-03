BreakingNews
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Busy weather day ahead with severe storms possible

Widespread storms are expected across metro Atlanta Thursday, so pack the umbrella or rain jacket before heading out to school or work.

Some slow-moving storms have already been hitting northeast parts of the metro, including Lawrenceville and further east. Nearly an inch of rain has already fallen in those areas, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. But for the most part, things are dry at school bus stops to start the day. It’s coming home when the chance for strong and severe storms ramps up.

By the late afternoon, around 3 and 4 p.m., widespread rain starts reaching areas closer to the city.

“Embedded within this is the risk for some strong and severe storms,” Monahan said.

Most of the metro area will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, with the main concern being strong wind gusts. Areas in far northwest Georgia, however, are under a Level 2 of 5 risk, Monahan said. The main concern in those areas will still be damaging wind gusts, but also a low risk for a brief, spin-up tornado, he said.

The rain will linger into the evening and overnight hours, Monahan said. More storms are in store for tomorrow and isolated storms on Saturday. Thunderstorm chances go back up for Sunday and stay elevated for the first half of next week.

With all the clouds and rain, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s today and tomorrow. Things warm back up into the low 90s over the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

