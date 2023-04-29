SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Soggy morning, cooler temps and sunny afternoon

Metro Atlanta will start off soggy, but clear skies are on the radar for Sunday afternoon.
Showers and storms in the southern part of the state will begin to move north overnight. Sunday morning will start off wet and the rain will remain until the latter half of the morning, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
Some showers will be heavy at times, particularly around 6 a.m. in metro Atlanta. If you’re heading to any worship services, make sure to grab an umbrella on your way out the door.
“It’s really going to be a wet and messy start to the day on Sunday,” Deon said.
The average high for this time of year is 77 degrees. We’ll only get up to 73 in Atlanta. A breeze reaching up to 19 mph will also keep us on the cooler side.
“As we dry out, behind that exiting storm system, we’re going to be cooling down,” Deon said.
The new month in metro Atlanta will start off chillier than normal. The average high on May 1 is 78 degrees, but Monday will only get up to 69 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be below average. By Thursday, we’ll be back on track at 79 degrees.
Sunday’s showers will set us up for an incoming dry period. The rain is expected to return by Friday.
The massive crowds we’ve been seeing downtown will soon cease. The final Taylor Swift show will happen Sunday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Those waiting in line ahead of the performance might want to bring a jacket. We’ll be in the high-60s by the late afternoon.
MARTA is encouraging concertgoers, and those trying to avoid the Swift-mania, to use their service. The transit authority is planning to add trains to their regular schedule, install “load and go” teams at stations, and increase police presence to monitor crowds.
