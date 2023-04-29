SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Soggy morning, cooler temps and sunny afternoon

“As we dry out, behind that exiting storm system, we’re going to be cooling down,” Deon said.

The new month in metro Atlanta will start off chillier than normal. The average high on May 1 is 78 degrees, but Monday will only get up to 69 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be below average. By Thursday, we’ll be back on track at 79 degrees.

Sunday’s showers will set us up for an incoming dry period. The rain is expected to return by Friday.

The massive crowds we’ve been seeing downtown will soon cease. The final Taylor Swift show will happen Sunday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Those waiting in line ahead of the performance might want to bring a jacket. We’ll be in the high-60s by the late afternoon.

MARTA is encouraging concertgoers, and those trying to avoid the Swift-mania, to use their service. The transit authority is planning to add trains to their regular schedule, install “load and go” teams at stations, and increase police presence to monitor crowds.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

