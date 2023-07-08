SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Isolated showers with cold front approaching

A cold front will bring showers on Sunday, but drier air will settle in later this week.

Early morning showers will be active in North Georgia ahead of the cold front. By sunrise, most of the stormy weather will have moved out. Morning temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid-70s before conditions start to warm up, but Sunday will be an overall cooler day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Highs will reach 87 degrees in Atlanta. The average for this time of year is 90 degrees. Isolated showers throughout the day will leave areas with additional cloud coverage, thus bringing down temperatures.

Sunday evening, as the cold front reaches northwest Georgia, widespread rain will return. There is a Level 1 threat for possible severe storms, damaging wind gusts and hail in northeast Georgia, and a Level 1 threat for damaging wind gusts and hail for areas northwest and south of Atlanta.

“Once that front moves in, it’s going to bring our rain chances up,” Deon said.

Overnight showers will persist, and you’ll be waking up to a rainy Monday morning. Rain chances on Monday remain lower at 40%. By the early afternoon, showers will come to a halt, and cloudy conditions will take over.

Deon predicts that on the backside of the cold front, drier air will settle. Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to be sunny and rain chances remain low.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

