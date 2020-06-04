ajc logo
X

7 ways to protect your dog from heat stroke and hyperthermia

Combined ShapeCaption
Summer Safety Tips for Your Dog

National & World News
By Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 33 minutes ago

With temperatures over 90 degrees and humidity all around, summertime livin’ isn’t always easy — especially when it comes to protecting your pup from the dangers of hot weather.

In fact, increased body temperature can lead to heat stroke and hyperthermia and can lead to multiple organ dysfunction, according to PetMD.

Here are seven tips from pet experts to keep your dog cool in the heat and avoid dangers under the sun:

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: Matthias Rietschel

ajc.com

Credit: Matthias Rietschel

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: Matthias Rietschel

Credit: Matthias Rietschel

Keep your pet hydrated

Make sure Fido has lots and lots of water around to keep him cool. Dehydration affects all dogs and typical signs of dehydration include drooling, bloodshot eyes or sluggishness.

Be aware of overheating symptoms

Symptoms include increased heart and respiratory rate, fatigue, drooling, excessive panting, dry or pale gums, glazed eyes and high body temperature.

Do not leave your pet alone in the car on a hot day

According to the ASPCA, it only takes 10 minutes for the temperature in a car to climb to 102 degrees — and that’s when it’s only 85 degrees outside.

Leaving your window slightly open won’t help much, either. Your car will still probably overheat.

Think before you shave your dog

It’s not always a good idea to shave your dog in the summer heat. In fact, the fur provides some protection from the sun as well as flies and mosquitoes. Check with your vet to see if your dog requires a summer shave.

Exercise your dog in the morning or late at night when it’s cooler

Don’t overdo physical exertion in the summer months, but when you take your dog out for a walk or run, be sure to do so when it’s a bit cooler outside.

Protect your dog’s paws

Combined ShapeCaption
Canine Footwear shoe suspenders

Canine Footwear shoe suspenders

Combined ShapeCaption
Canine Footwear shoe suspenders

Hot pavement can burn your dog’s paws and can quickly overheat him or her.

Luckily, there are quite a few products on the market to help avoid hurting puppy paws, including moisturizerspaw waxdog shoessocks or — and yes, they exist — shoe suspenders.

You should also avoid letting your dog rest on hot surfaces, such as sidewalks.

Visit the vet in the spring or early summer

Make an appointment before the hotter months to check off any necessary vaccines, medications or other treatments deemed necessary by your vet. Flea and tick prevention medicine will likely be administered at this time.

This is also a great time to discuss general injury prevention under the sun with your vet and ask any of your lingering questions, including what to do if your dog does suffer hyperthermia or heat stroke.

About the Author

Staff
Editors' Picks
Runoff will decide already contentious DeKalb County commission race
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
7h ago
Fox News accused in lawsuit of trying to influence Georgia congressional race
5h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
23h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
23h ago
Brookhaven police make several prostitution arrests at massage spas
1h ago
The Latest
US Open updates: Morikawa moves into tie for lead at 5 under
6m ago
Avs franchise fortunes aren't MacKinnon's to shoulder alone
9m ago
Official in election standoff avoids prison in Capitol riot
10m ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
10h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top