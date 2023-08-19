SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Warm weekend expected before increasing temps

Temperatures will be about average on Saturday, but that’s before a major warmup coming in the next few days.

The morning will start off mild in the mid to high 60s. A nearly clear sky will persist and temperatures will begin to warm up by the early afternoon.

“We’re going to be hot, but not unusually hot for this time of year,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The average high for this time of year is 89 degrees and highs will reach 90 in metro Atlanta. The humidity will remain relatively low and Nitz projects that there will be no rain moving toward Atlanta.

Sunday will climb up to 94 degrees before temperatures begin soaring into the high 90s. Nitz expects that temperatures will increase significantly in the days ahead.

Metro Atlanta will reach a high of 96 degrees on Monday and a high of 99 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Flirting with the triple digits, and parts of the metro area likely to get there. And that’s not heat index — actual air temperature near the triple digits next week,” according to Nitz.

The heat will continue until at least the end of the week and the chance of rain will remain low.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.