SATURDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Taste of fall’ with scattered showers, cooler temps

Below average temperatures and scattered showers will settle over North Georgia on Saturday.

Strong storms swept through metro Atlanta on Thursday, dropping nearly 4 inches of rain and causing major flash flooding. Some rain stuck around Friday morning, but the moisture receded through the afternoon. That moisture will build back up for Saturday morning, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The morning will start off cool in the mid to high 60s and the humidity will be high. By about 8 a.m., showers will start moving into the western part of North Georgia. After midday, the rain will become scattered across metro Atlanta and then start moving out

“The widespread and heaviest rain is going to be in the east and be scattered for us,” according to Nitz

By about 7 p.m., some areas of Atlanta will still be getting rain, but showers will primarily have moved to the east.

The city and its surrounding areas will only get up to 77 degrees. That is 7 degrees below average for this time of year. With the consistent cloud coverage, it may be feeling even cooler.

“A little taste of fall as we end summer early next week,” Nitz said.

Sunday won’t be much different. Nitz projects a few showers Sunday morning and in the early afternoon. Atlanta will see a high of 80 degrees as partly cloudy conditions take over. Even without the rain during the afternoon, the humidity will remain high.

Sunny and dry conditions will return by Monday. Highs will slightly increase while lows will decrease in the week ahead.

