SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Showers throughout the day ahead of a cold front

Mild temperatures are expected in the afternoon, with a high of 67 degrees.

The evening hours will only see more rain and a few potential thunderstorms.

A line of showers will enter North Georgia early Sunday morning ahead of a cold front, bringing widespread and heavy rainfall, Nitz said. Winds of about 10 mph are also projected in the morning, and windy conditions will strengthen by the afternoon.

Metro Atlanta will start to dry out by Sunday evening.

Cooler temperatures are coming Monday, when a high of 48 degrees is expected. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be chilly, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

