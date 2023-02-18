SATURDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’ during chilly weekend

“Nothing but sunshine for your Saturday,” Nitz said. “Partly cloudy (and) a little warmer on Sunday.”

Temperatures will increase on Sunday with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 37. We’re back in the 70s by Monday and low temperatures will be well above average. Both days will be partly cloudy, but plenty of sunshine is expected.

By Tuesday, scattered showers return, but temperatures will continue climbing. We’ll see a high of 78 degrees on Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

