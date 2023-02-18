SATURDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’ during chilly weekend

Below average temperatures are in store Saturday, but we will soon be back in the 70s.
Strong and chilly winds from the northwest of the country brought down cooler temperatures on Friday. Those conditions will be diminishing overnight and into Saturday morning, but temperatures will remain colder than usual.
High pressure building in from the West will create clear conditions Saturday morning, when temperatures will be in the high 20s in Atlanta. Parts of metro Atlanta will see a slightly cooler morning. The average low for this time of year is 39 degrees.
“Upper 20s across the metro area. Everybody below freezing,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
Sunshine and clear skies are in the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon, which is a bit below average for this time of year. Though the early morning will be breezy, winds will have subsided by the latter half of the day.
“Nothing but sunshine for your Saturday,” Nitz said. “Partly cloudy (and) a little warmer on Sunday.”
Temperatures will increase on Sunday with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 37. We’re back in the 70s by Monday and low temperatures will be well above average. Both days will be partly cloudy, but plenty of sunshine is expected.
By Tuesday, scattered showers return, but temperatures will continue climbing. We’ll see a high of 78 degrees on Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
