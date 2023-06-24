SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny first weekend of summer

After a rainy week, the first weekend of summer is projected to be dry and warm.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudless day, apart from a few clouds popping up during the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures will be in the low 70s and it will only continue warming up.

“A sunny start to the weekend,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The average high for this time of year is 88 degrees. Metro Atlanta will be nearing the average on Saturday, with a high of 86 degrees, and then surpassing it on Sunday.

With the heat and slim chance of rain, Saturday is the perfect day to head to the pool or plan an outdoor activity.

The noticeable weather pattern change from showers all week to sunny skies is due to heat building in from the west of the country, Nitz said. The area of low pressure that brought the rain during the week has also moved north.

Nitz projects that blistering temperatures from the incoming warm air will not settle in Georgia, but it will be particularly toasty on Sunday.

“Triple-digit heat — that stays toward the west. But for us, we’re going to be up near 90 this weekend,” he said.

The chance of rain returns Monday, but residents should still be able to enjoy the dry morning. Sunshine is expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday and the summer heat will remain.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.