MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Dry with sunshine building through the day’

It’s chilly Monday morning in metro Atlanta, so grab a winter coat before you head out the door back to work or school.
After a gloomy, drizzly Sunday, “today is going to be dry with sunshine building through the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
It’s going to stay on the cool side, though. The high today will top out around 50 degrees in the city, well below the average high of 61 degrees for this time of year. It’s also going to be breezy, so temperatures will feel colder than they are, Monahan said.
That breeze will calm down as the evening approaches, but it’ll be chilly again on Tuesday, he said. In fact, lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s for some areas, but it’ll be dry and sunny again.
It should be just a bit warmer on Wednesday and Thursday will see a return to average with a projected high of 60 degrees. Some rain returns to the forecast on Friday and over the weekend, along with milder temperatures. Weekend highs should stay in the mid 60s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
