MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Dry with sunshine building through the day’

It’s chilly Monday morning in metro Atlanta, so grab a winter coat before you head out the door back to work or school.

After a gloomy, drizzly Sunday, “today is going to be dry with sunshine building through the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

It’s going to stay on the cool side, though. The high today will top out around 50 degrees in the city, well below the average high of 61 degrees for this time of year. It’s also going to be breezy, so temperatures will feel colder than they are, Monahan said.