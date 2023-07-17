MONDAY’S WEATHER: Above average heat building in this week

Temperatures are going to be unseasonably hot this week in metro Atlanta, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees by the middle of the week.

The average high for this time of year is 90 degrees in the city. But this week, highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s, and the heat index is expected to reach up to 103 degrees on Thursday. That’s still below heat advisory levels, which take effect when the heat index reaches 105 degrees.

“At least for now, no heat alerts in place, but still the kind of conditions that you will need to find some shade if you’re going to be outside,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Take some breaks in the AC and just find ways to keep cool over the next couple of days. And don’t forget to check on your neighbors, elderly neighbors and especially your pets.”

If you have to spend time outside, try to get out early or wait until the evening hours if possible. If not, wear light-colored clothing and make sure you’re taking breaks in the shade and drinking plenty of water.

You may also notice a hazy sky if you spend time outside on Monday. That’s thanks to smoke from Canadian wildfires making its way southeast, Deon said. While the smoke will filter into Georgia throughout the day, air quality is still OK for now.

“Much of Georgia will eventually see a hazy sky, and that could lead to some pretty nice sunsets and sunrises for those just to our south,” she said.

No rain is in the forecast for the next couple of days, which won’t provide any relief from the high temperatures. But as an area of high pressure makes its way East, humidity levels will rise even though rain chances are staying low. The high humidity is what is leading to the triple-digit heat indices starting Wednesday.

Rain chances increase on Friday and over the weekend, and temperatures will return to more seasonable highs then, too.

