Helene leaves death, destruction in Georgia; flooding, power outages persist

Read our past coverage on Hurricane Helene as it made landfall in Florida and began moving north into Georgia.

Damaging Helene has swept through Georgia, leading to 11 deaths. All 159 counties are now assessing the devastation and working to rebuild, even as serious flooding risks linger.

The storm entered South Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane around 1 a.m. Friday. By around 1 p.m., Tropical Storm Helene was over North Carolina and Tennessee. In Georgia, it led to more than 1 million power outages statewide, downed trees and destruction to several homes. Gov. Brian Kemp said one first responder is among the 11 confirmed fatalities. Others remain trapped, including in several places in Valdosta.

While metro Atlanta seems to have avoided the worst of the storm, the risks of falling trees and flooding persist.

Ryan Willis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, noted that the massive storm drifted along the eastern edge of the forecast cone. That left most of the metro area on the storm’s weaker, western side, leading to lower wind speeds compared to areas like Augusta. Most of metro Atlanta still saw gusts of around 35 to 45 mph, Willis said.

Atlanta’s northern neighborhoods, such as Buckhead, suffered the worst of the flooding, while other areas like English Avenue, Vine City and Peoplestown — usually most susceptible to storms — have avoided floodwaters for now, Mayor Andre Dickens said. No injuries or deaths have been reported in Atlanta so far, and hospitals remain operational.

[2:41 p.m.]: At least six people are dead in the Augusta area.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed three deaths due to fallen trees in Augusta. In neighboring Columbia County, a person died in Grovetown after a tree fell on a mobile home, news station WRDW reported. In Washington County, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl died after a tree fell on their home and trapped them inside the burning house, WRDW reported.

— Staff writer Jozsef Papp

[2:40 p.m.]: Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains largely dodged Helene, which struck just before Saturday’s Peanut Festival and upcoming celebrations tied to the former president’s 100th birthday. Officials prepped for problems and ordered a curfew overnight and into the morning, thinking Plains would be hit worse.

They had concerns about what the storm might mean for locals. Also seemingly at risk: the one-day Peanut Festival that is the city’s biggest annual event. Organizers say the events will go on as planned, both in Plains and in Atlanta at the Carter Center, which lost power during and after the storm.

— Staff writer Matt Kempner

[2:32 p.m.]: Peachtree Creek is flooding neighborhoods in Buckhead around the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

Flooding in Atlanta has led to significant disruptions as rainfall from Hurricane Helene continues to affect the region.

[2:10 p.m.]: Hurricane Helene made an “exceptionally damaging impact on farms” in South and Middle Georgia,” the Georgia Cotton Commission said. Impacted producers are reporting a 35% total loss of crops, as well as losses to farm structures, equipment and infrastructure.

“Losses will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Losses will extend well beyond the farm, as cotton gins, other agribusiness and rural communities will feel the ripples of Hurricane Helene’s aftermath for years to come,” the commission said.

[2 p.m.]: Mayor Andre Dickens declared a state of emergency for Atlanta.

“Due to the devastating impacts of Tropical Storm Helene, including significant flooding and power outages, I am declaring a state of emergency for the city of Atlanta, effective immediately. This declaration will allow us to access vital federal and state resources to expedite our recovery efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of all Atlanta residents,” Dickens said.

[1:44 p.m.]: Helene toppled trees on roughly two dozen roads in Athens, but Mayor Kelly Girtz expressed relief when comparing the damage to Elbert County and Augusta.

”It is not bad here,” Girtz said, noting that about 10% of residents lost power early Friday morning.

No signs of damage were evident during an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter’s drive through the heart of the University of Georgia campus, including past Sanford Stadium and the president’s office. A university spokesperson said a few downed trees on campus were quickly removed Friday morning. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

— Staff writer Fletcher Page

[1:26 p.m.]: West Midtown resident Lashawn Gee heard a thud in front of her unit at The 500 apartments shortly before 8 a.m. She said she thought it was thunder but was nervous after realizing a large tree had fallen over her roof and the staircase that leads to her third-floor apartment.

”I felt a corner of my unit shake. I immediately put on rain boots, left out of the back door, walked to the front and moved my car because the gutters on the building had dropped and I was afraid it would damage my vehicle,” Gee said.

Three other tenants had their front doors blocked by the fallen tree. Gee, who was putting her newborn daughter down for a nap when she heard the loud noise, said she and her husband were prepared to vacate but the property managers immediately had a landscaping company arrive to remove the tree around 9:30 a.m.

”They were very expedient about it. It wasn’t the best thing to wake up because the building already needed some repairs. I’m just worried that something else could happen,” she said.

— Staff writer Christopher A. Daniel

[1:19 p.m.]: Hurricane Helene came knocking, but Angel Coney didn’t answer her door. For a while, she didn’t so much as peek outside. She huddled in her basement with her sons Travi, 10, and Mari, 9. The roaring wind sounded like someone stomping on their roof.

”It was awful. It was loud. Like a bomb,” Coney said. “You heard everything falling.”

The storm, or at least its eye and the brunt of what remained of its once-Category 4 force, hadn’t been expected this far east in Middle Georgia. But it crashed into Laurens County and its county seat, home to 16,000 people, and about 50 miles east of Macon at around 3 a.m. Friday. The power went out and trees crashed onto homes, cars and trampolines. Utility poles snapped.

Across the street at Coney’s place, she and her boys could only gaze at the surreal destruction in the daylight. Pecan leaves and branches littered the street. Coney said her family spent much of the night praying.

— Staff writer Joe Kovac Jr.

[1:13 p.m.]: The storm snapped power poles and brought down trees and power lines in much of the small city of Elberton in northeast Georgia, according to interim City Manager Kevin Eavenson.

The city, which operates its own power system but relies heavily on Georgia Power transmission lines, was able to restore electricity to about 20% of its customers, he said. But most of the city remains without service. It could take at least another two days to have them fully restored, Eavenson said.

At least two homes were hit by falling trees and crews responded to a house fire apparently caused by burning candles, though there weren’t reports of injuries, he said.

— Staff writer Matt Kempner

[12:30 p.m.]: In Hart County, near where I-85 crosses from Georgia into South Carolina, the storm rates as “the worst one we’ve had in years,” based on the breadth of areas with fallen trees, said Marshall Sayer, the county commission chairman.

He shared a tally of damage he learned from the county administrator: at least 178 roads with downed trees, at least eight homes and one business damaged by falling trees, about 7,000 customers without power as of 10 a.m.

According to the county administrator, no injuries in Hart had been reported, and road crews were out clearing the pavement, backed by private citizens, fire department crews and sheriff’s investigators and deputies running chainsaws.

— Staff writer Matt Kempner