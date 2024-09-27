When Cobb County firefighters made their way to Mabelton’s Fontaine Road on Friday, the scene was murky. An opaque pond of ceaseless rain and runoff had taken over the street, and a vehicle — brake lights still beaming — could be seen half-submerged near its center. The driver, still inside, needed rescuing.

A first responder carried her to safety over their back, bringing the crew’s latest emergency call to a close. Since Hurricane Helene began flooding Georgia, this has become a typical scene for the Atlanta area and the state beyond. The 140 mph, Category 4 winds have died down and the downgraded tropical storm has moved on, but the surging water remains. And it’s introduced a new, serious health risk to Georgia: mold.

As seen during the 2005 devastation of Hurricane Katrina, mold is a common problem after severe weather, particularly when flooding is involved.

The microscopic fungi was implicated in the deaths of four Southern University at New Orleans professors because of that storm’s floods. Two months after the catastrophe destroyed much of New Orleans, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered mold in the walls of half the 112 water-damaged homes investigated. Following cleanup efforts, thousands more were discovered to be affected. It’s a long lasting problem for storm victims that comes with severe health risks, and that’s what has an Atlanta expert concerned about the Peach State in the wake Helene.

Deadly outcomes

Emory Healthcare pulmonologist and Emory University School of Medicine professor Dr. Colin Swenson shared advice with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on how people can prevent mold. According to the expert in infectious lung diseases and asthma, it’s a vital measure.

“There are multiple health effects from mold exposure,” he told the AJC. “Probably the best known are those with asthma and other sorts of airway-based diseases. You can get fungal sensitization with asthma and also COPD. You can also end up with a condition called allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis.

“This is a very severe form of hypersensitivity to mold in our environment that can cause very significant symptoms, hospitalizations and even death,” Swenson continued. “So it’s important to say that fungal sensitization can take place in anyone, but those with asthma, COPD and allergies tend to be the most affected.”

Hypersensitivity pneumonitis is an immune condition people can also develop from mold exposure, leading to the body attacking its lung tissue. But there are many other health risks.

“These are some serious conditions,” he said. “Some patients are also at risk of fungal balls. The mold can actually get into an area where you have emphysema, prior tuberculosis or an area of lung damage, and literally a ball of fungus can form, and that can cause its own problems, including major bleeding and other respiratory symptoms. Lastly, it can cause in our immunocompromised patients — those who are undergoing chemotherapy, who have different types of immunodeficiencies — what we call invasive fungal disease.”

Severe weather makes mold a major threat

Trees are downed and roofs are damaged in mere moments during a storm, but mold takes time to appear. Within weeks, however, the patients start rolling in.

“It tends to happen in the weeks following the storms,” Swenson said. “And one of the reasons for that is because it takes a little while for these mold spores to germinate. These mold spores are tiny, and they’re airborne. They’re not something one is going to see with the naked eye. They’re really, really tiny. They can lodge in the small airways. They can get into the house through shoes, clothing and pets.

“They can blow in through open doors and windows,” he continued. “They can come in with water, if you have a flood in the basement. So I think the first thing to say is that it’s important to visually inspect the home and see if there is standing water anywhere. Has the drywall become wet? Is there water in the basement? Those are the prime conditions for these spores to get in. And once these spores get in, that’s when they start to germinate. They start to produce these branches, known as hyphae, and start to digest the matter it adheres to. Usually that takes days to weeks to develop, and that’s when we start to notice an uptick in clinic with these different problems.”

How to know when there’s mold in your home

According to the CDC, mold is always around, growing wherever there’s moisture. But Swenson has a system for detecting it.

“It should be said that there are a lot of different types of molds, and not all of them cause human disease,” he explained. “Molds are something that we call ubiquitous in our environment. They’re literally everywhere, particularly in the South. A number of them can cause real problems. The best single way to determine if you have mold in the home is ‘the nose knows’ that sort of musty odor that the mold gives off. These are volatile, organic compounds that can oftentimes predate the development of any visual signs. So you won’t necessarily see the mold, but the nose, like I said, knows.”

How to prevent mold from spreading

While there are steps that can be taken once mold has made its way into a home, prevention is the ideal first step toward ensuring safety.

“If we keep the humidity less than 65%, these spores will not germinate,” Swenson said. “They really need relative humidity greater than 65%, and I know that’s hard to do because we’re very wet right now, but that’s probably the first thing. So make sure the air conditioning is on, even if the temperature outside is comfortable. If you have dehumidifiers, run them, particularly in areas where water accumulates — like in the basement. And, lastly, just be aware: No. 1 of the smells and No. 2 of any visual signs of infestation. This can be a discoloration of the walls, carpets, rugs and fabrics — including on couches and chairs.”

When mold is detected

If mold is in the home, measures will need to be taken. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, people can clean up mold themselves if the fungi has spread less than 10 square feet. That’s around a 3 foot by 3 foot space. For these jobs, the CDC recommends people wear NIOSH-approved N95 respirators, protective gloves (non-latex, vinyl, nitrile or rubber) and eye-protecting goggles.

Homeowner’s and Renter’s Guide to Mold Cleanup After Disasters features detailed information on mold removal and can be found at cdc.gov/mold-health/media/Homeowners_and_Renters_Guide.pdf. But Swenson said contacting a professional mold remediation company is the best way to handle cleanup.

“I would say that if you detect it with the nose, particularly if you see it with the eyes, don’t pass go,” he said. “We’re talking about remediation.”

First you need to contact your insurance company, he said. They should cover the damage and put you in contact with a professional to remove the mold and clean the affected area.

“But I would say that before that happens (and) while that happens, either get out of the home or wear an N95 mask,” Swenson added.

Prevention is the bottom line

As a result of Helene, 11 are dead in Georgia, flooding is widespread and more than 1 million are without power. Atlanta can limit the potential future damage that this storm’s mold may bring, but prevention has to start now.

“I think that the No. 1 thing is to just make readers aware that everyone in this area is at risk right now because of the massive amount of water that we’ve received with this storm,” Swenson said. “So just be aware of it, and I would really encourage readers to make sure that they have their air conditioners turned on. If they have dehumidifiers, go ahead and run them.”

