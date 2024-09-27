Valdosta hospital staff, others worked through storm to tend to patients

Dean said he has been told the winds that hit the hospital last night were at times over 100 mph.

“And our team was in house, taking care of patients,” he said. “Uninterrupted.”

About 200 nurses, building mechanics, doctors and other workers had come in before the storm to be sure they could keep the hospital working if roads became blocked, he said — workers who left their own homes and families behind to care for patients.

That work meant pulling patients away from the windows beforehand and caring for them in hallways as the storm crashed through. Patients’ families were with them too, Dean recalled. And Dean was in the hospital as well. He said he got a 30-minute nap, laying his head on his desk around 4 a.m.

“It was incredible to see how well they were doing it,” Dean said. “And right now we’re still working through this thing, right? You know, we’re, people are trying to get home to see what their houses look like.”

One of South Georgia Medical Center’s satellite hospitals in Lakeview lost its generator power and might be operating on batteries, Dean said Friday afternoon. The small hospital has about 11 patients.

Part of the emergency response is working through confused early reports to get clear information. Reports got to Gov. Brian Kemp that South Georgia Medical Center was completely without power although the hospital always had generator power, and Kemp initially highlighted the concern in his Friday remarks to the media.

“We are trying to get to individuals in facilities with critical things going on, like hospitals without power,” Kemp said in his emergency briefing. “Our priority is getting to medical emergencies and facilities like hospitals, nursing homes and others that need critical help and don’t have power.”

An hour north of Valdosta, Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton also stood alone as a place with electricity in its area, said Chris Efaw, a vice president with the health system. Both Dean and Efaw pointed out that hospital workers were not only caring for patients impacted by the storm, but they were themselves locals with families and homes impacted by the storm.

At Tift, the hospital was at capacity, dealing with its own critical patient load and not able to take transfers of other hospitals’ ICU patients.

Of the 181 beds the Tifton hospital is licensed to operate, “we have enough staffing to cover 130 beds,” Efaw said.

