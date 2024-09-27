News

Georgia nonprofits and churches ramp up efforts to help Helene victims

Assistance, supplies on their way to parts of Georgia hit hardest by the hurricane.
Union Cathedral church is seen after of Hurricane Helene moved through the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Union Cathedral church is seen after of Hurricane Helene moved through the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
34 minutes ago

As daylight broke on Friday, nonprofits and religious groups were already jumping into action to help people affected by Hurricane Helene.

Send Relief, the Atlanta-based global nonprofit, and a Southern Baptist Disaster Relief unit from Georgia, Florida and five other states are prepping supplies to send to communities hit the worst by the storm.

The groups are sending mobile kitchens, food, water, generators and cleaning supplies. Send Relief will dispatch tractor-trailers filled with supplies.

Send Relief is in touch with other churches and partners such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Monetary donations are being accepted.

To donate to their hurricane relief fund, visit sendrelief.org/hurricane.

The American Red Cross is also helping people who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene. Go to redcross.org/shelter to find a shelter or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) if you need assistance. It’s staffed 24 hours a day.

