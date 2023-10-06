FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Still warm today with showers possible ahead of cold front

Metro Atlantans are walking out to mild temperatures and rain-covered cars in some areas on Friday morning.

A few showers moved through the area overnight. It’s the first round of rain to move across the region ahead of a cold front that will settle in on Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. More showers will inch across the state this evening but will mostly stay to the north of the metro until the overnight hours when another line of showers will blow across the city.

By Saturday morning, the rain will be gone and it will be much colder. On Friday, the high will be about 80 degrees in the city. On Saturday and Sunday, the highs will stay in the upper 60s.

“It’s going to be a big shock to our system,” Lopez said, especially after the stretch of several warm, sunny days.

The good news is the sun should stick around over the weekend and even much of next week, and temperatures will climb back up into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

