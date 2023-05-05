FRIDAY’S WEATHER: On-and-off showers to limit sunshine

Atlanta’s projected high is 69 degrees.

After a cloudy and wet start Saturday morning, Monahan expects the sun to come out for the afternoon. It should be comfortable with temperatures in the mid-70s for those venturing into Central Park for the Shaky Knees Music Festival.

There should be about seven hours of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, compared with three hours Friday, according to Channel 2.

It will be warmer Sunday with highs in the 80s, but that will come at a price. Isolated storms are possible to end the weekend, Monahan said.

“While this weekend is nowhere close to a washout, we’re going to see chances of rain pretty much every day through the week,” he said.

