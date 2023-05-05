X

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: On-and-off showers to limit sunshine

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta can say goodbye to the sunshine and hello to the rain clouds, at least for a little while.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan is calling for a 40% chance of a shower Friday for what will amount to a gray and cooler day for the region. Rain is 30% likely on Saturday and Sunday, but Monahan said both weekend days will get a shot at some sunshine.

“It will turn kind of showery this afternoon, and with that in mind we can leave the sunglasses at home,” Monahan said. “A lot of clouds today. Take the umbrella.”

There is a chance some communities on the Westside will see rain during the morning commute, but the bulk of the rain activity is timed for this afternoon. Metro Atlanta will stay “in and out of the showers,” Monahan said, which might make planning for any Cinco de Mayo celebrations this evening tricky.

Explore15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more

“Were on the north side of a warm front; that is the cooler side,” he said. “For today, under the clouds, we’ll stay in the 60s in a lot of spots.”

Atlanta’s projected high is 69 degrees.

After a cloudy and wet start Saturday morning, Monahan expects the sun to come out for the afternoon. It should be comfortable with temperatures in the mid-70s for those venturing into Central Park for the Shaky Knees Music Festival.

There should be about seven hours of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, compared with three hours Friday, according to Channel 2.

ExploreGo Atlanta: Spring dining guide, writers strike, Shaky Knees

It will be warmer Sunday with highs in the 80s, but that will come at a price. Isolated storms are possible to end the weekend, Monahan said.

“While this weekend is nowhere close to a washout, we’re going to see chances of rain pretty much every day through the week,” he said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

