At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch

The flood watch, which began early Tuesday afternoon, will remain in effect through Thursday morning, according to the NWS. Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry and Fulton counties are included in the watch, which stretches from the state’s northwest corner south to LaGrange in Troup County and as far east as Banks County.

Areas along I-85 could see more of a flash flood risk whereas areas to the north will see more of a river flood risk.

A flood watch does not mean flooding will occur, only that conditions are favorable. It’s a step down from a flood advisory, which means flooding is likely, and is also not as serious as a flood or flash flood warning, which is issued when flooding is imminent or already happening.

Wednesday morning started with periods of light to moderate showers, but “that conveyor belt, that band of rain continues to work from southwest to northeast, (it) is the heavier rain that’s going to get to us a little bit later today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

It could be worse.

Further north, in parts of Virginia and West Virginia where temperatures are cold enough, up to nearly 14 inches of snow are predicted. Ice accumulations could reach more than a third of an inch in Stanleytown, Virginia, and a quarter-inch in Glendale Springs, North Carolina, The Associated Press reports.

On average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates 1 inch of rain equals about 13 inches of snow.

Helping to save Atlanta from that snow is a warm front rising from the Gulf Coast, but it’s being “wedged” in place by cool air rushing down the Appalachian Mountains, Monahan said. That wedge is keeping temps from rising above the 40s and 50s across the northern half of the state Wednesday.

Later on, though, a cold front will push in from the west, and that could cause severe weather as it clashes with the warm front and creates instability in the atmosphere. There is a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms in far west Georgia on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, and a Level 1 of 5 risk across metro Atlanta.

“It’s that time of year when we have to watch for the possibility of any strong thunderstorms,” Monahan said.

Damaging winds pose the main concern for west Georgia.

Due to cold weather, DeKalb County will open four warming centers at 8 p.m. Thursday.

A line of storms is expected to push eastward on Wednesday into Thursday with higher confidence in severe potential over west central Georgia.



Main concerns are:

🌬️ Wind gusts up to 60 mph

🌪️ Brief Tornado

This week’s heavy rain is likely to cause excessive runoff that could result in creeks, streams and rivers rising beyond their banks. The forecast prompted Kennesaw State University to warn students to prepare for wet weather and altered high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday.

For context, this week’s forecast, though soggy and windy, is far from record-breaking.

Atlanta received more than 11 inches of rainfall during a 48-hour period in September as Hurricane Helene rolled through the Southeast. The previous rainfall record for a two-day period was set in 1886 at just under 9.6 inches, Georgia’s state climatologist said at the time.

That unprecedented rainfall more than a century ago sent Peachtree Creek, already notorious for flooding, to its highest level ever recorded at 23.75 feet, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

With this round of storms, things should start to dry out by Thursday afternoon, Monahan said.

Then, more rain is expected to arrive Sunday, according to the Weather Service. That system is expected to “exit the forecast area by Monday, with dry conditions slated to kick off the next work week,” the NWS reports.

Temperatures will also take a dip, with projected lows falling into the 20s Sunday night.