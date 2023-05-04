15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more

Stand-up comedian, actor and “Saturday Night Live” alum Tracy Morgan brings his comedy tour to the Tabernacle.

Illumine 2023

Continuing 7:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. Friday, May 5-Sunday, May 7. Adults $20 advance/$25 gate; students, children and seniors 65+ $15 advance/$20 gate; children 3 and under free; VIP $100 advance/$125 gate. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107.

See Oakland Cemetery transformed through innovative lighting displays and art installations by local artists. Live music, craft cocktails and an Oakland pop-up shop will also be featured.

Whine Walk Run 5K

8 a.m. (8:30 a.m. run/walk start) Saturday, May 6. $55. Piedmont Park Charles Allen gate, 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-654-3589.

Join in InclusiF Health & Fitness’ Whine Walk Run 5K, an international event celebrating Caribbean culture. The walk/run will promote healthy living and share the Caribbean culture of fun, food, music and more.

Cobb

Smyrna Garden Tour

Credit: City of Smyrna Credit: City of Smyrna

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. $20 advance, $25 day of event, children 12 and under free. Gardens are at various Smyrna homes, with tea room and plant sale at the Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 770-431-2863.

Explore five of Smyrna’s most beautiful private gardens, stop by a tea room for refreshments and visit a plant sale.

Fiesta de Mayo: Cinco de Mayo Party

5 p.m. Friday, May 5. $5 general admission. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a fiesta including a live mariachi band, live DJ, Hispanic- and Latin-owned local vendors, margaritas and more.

May-Retta Daze

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Free admission. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta.

Have fun at the annual May-Retta Days, a two-day art, crafts and music festival that also has festival food and a kids’ zone.

DeKalb

Latino Family Festival & Light Show

Credit: Stone Mountain Park Credit: Stone Mountain Park

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, plus additional dates. $19.95 plus tax for festival and light show, $39.99 adults, $34.95 children for Family Festival plus attractions ticket. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Head to this new festival for a family-friendly Drone and Light Show, storytellers and live entertainment including Colombian and Mexican ballets, flamenco dancers, stilt walkers, a Panamanian marching band and more.

Healthy Pets Event

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Free for DeKalb County pet owners. Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville. 770-451-8745.

Bring your pet for free vaccines and check-ups, microchipping, pet food and leashes, vouchers for spay/neuter and licensing.

Two Bridges Park Grand Opening

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Free. Two Bridges Park, 50 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Join in the grand opening of Two Bridges Park, the first in Dunwoody to have a splash pad. Activities include free King of Pops popsicles and giveaways for the first 100 guests.

North Fulton

Celebrate Freedom Rodeo

Credit: Courtesy of Celebrate Freedom Rodeo Credit: Courtesy of Celebrate Freedom Rodeo

Continuing 6 p.m. gates open, rodeo 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. $20 general admission, $10 kids’ admission (both plus fees) and kids 4 and under free. Cash only at the event. Wills Park Equestrian Center, 11915 Wills Road, Alpharetta.

Come early for barbecue and other food items, mechanical bull riding, pony rides, rock wall climbing and more and stay for traditional rodeo events including bull riding, barrel racing and bronc riding.

Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Free. Roswell City Hall grounds, 38 Hill St., Roswell. 770-641-3727.

See artist demonstrations and browse through their creations at the Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival, which also features live acoustic music, gourmet food trucks with healthy alternatives and music and dance performances.

John’s Creek’s Finest 5k

6:30 a.m. race day registration/check-in, 7:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 8 a.m. 5k Run/Walk and 9 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, May 6. $35 5k, $20 Kids Fun Run. Shakerag Park, 10945 Rogers Circle, Johns Creek.

Walk or run in a 5k on an all-asphalt course to benefit the special needs community. The race is an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier.

Gwinnett

Free Comic Book Day

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Free. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Get ready for a day of free comics, panel discussions, workshops, themed vendors and games.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Continuing Friday, May 5-Sunday, May 7. $20 single-day grounds, $55 weekly grounds, $75 single-day clubhouse, $125 weekly clubhouse, kids 15 and under free with a ticketed adult. TPC Sugarloaf, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive, Duluth. 770-232-7872.

Watch PGA golfers including Miguel Angel Jiménez, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, John Daley and Vijay Singh compete in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. The event benefits local charities through the Gwinnett Championship Foundation, Inc.

Duluth Derby Day

2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Parsons Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Wear your wide-brimmed hat or bow tie, relax on lounge seating, enjoy pre-show activities and watch the Kentucky Derby on a large screen.