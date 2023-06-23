FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly dry, but scattered showers still possible

It’s finally a dry morning in metro Atlanta on Friday, but don’t leave the umbrella behind. Some afternoon showers could still pop up.

“There’s always a slight chance for a shower or storm oftentimes this time,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Temperatures are in the 60s to start the day off with some low clouds and foggy conditions. The sunshine should make an appearance by late morning, and a couple of isolated showers could develop as the day warms, Monahan said. Any rain should clear out by the evening, though, paving the way for a dry start to the weekend.

The high temperature will top out in the low 80s Friday. That is still cooler than the average high of 88 degrees for this time of year, which we will see over the weekend. In fact, Sunday’s high will be close to 90 degrees.

