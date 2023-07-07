FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Lots of sunshine and more spotty afternoon showers

Atlanta Weather
By
19 minutes ago
X

If you’re looking to soak up the sun, Friday and Saturday are going to be your best bet in metro Atlanta.

Even with a chance of stray afternoon showers on both days, Friday is going to see about 12 hours of sun, and a little more is in store for Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. That sunshine will heat temperatures up into the low 90s, keeping things hot and steamy, so make sure to stay hydrated.

Looking later into the weekend, Sunday has the potential to see some strong-to-severe storms develop in the late afternoon and evening, possibly lasting into Monday. All of North Georgia will be under a level two of five risk for severe weather, Kramlich said.

“The greatest threat is going to be for heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts,” she said. “You have a low-end potential to see some hail out of those storms.”

The projected high temperature will dip back down into the mid 80s on Monday before climbing back up into the low 90s for the first half of next week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Six months later, delays abound in high-profile, slow-moving YSL trial58m ago

Credit: TNS

TOP STORY: Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from the House Freedom Caucus
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Got juice? Atlanta’s apartment dwellers want EV chargers too
58m ago

Credit: Instagram post

TORPY: Beltline visionary gets testy with opponent as rail up for vote
58m ago

Credit: Instagram post

TORPY: Beltline visionary gets testy with opponent as rail up for vote
58m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Marriage built to last: Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 77th anniversary
13h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Continuing hot, steamy pattern with pop-up storms possible
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Slightly cooler temps with spotty afternoon thunderstorms
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Isolated showers today and storms in store for 4th of July
Featured

Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
15h ago
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
20h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top