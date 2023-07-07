FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Lots of sunshine and more spotty afternoon showers

If you’re looking to soak up the sun, Friday and Saturday are going to be your best bet in metro Atlanta.

Even with a chance of stray afternoon showers on both days, Friday is going to see about 12 hours of sun, and a little more is in store for Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. That sunshine will heat temperatures up into the low 90s, keeping things hot and steamy, so make sure to stay hydrated.

Looking later into the weekend, Sunday has the potential to see some strong-to-severe storms develop in the late afternoon and evening, possibly lasting into Monday. All of North Georgia will be under a level two of five risk for severe weather, Kramlich said.

“The greatest threat is going to be for heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts,” she said. “You have a low-end potential to see some hail out of those storms.”

The projected high temperature will dip back down into the mid 80s on Monday before climbing back up into the low 90s for the first half of next week.

