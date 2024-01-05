FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Dry today; rain on tap for first weekend of 2024

Some rain is on the way tonight, and it’ll be sticking around for the first half of Saturday.
“Today is a transitional day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “We’re gonna be all dry to kick off our Friday, but as we head into Saturday, tracking a pretty decent storm system that’s going to be bringing us mostly rain across North Georgia, even a potential for a little bit of a wintry mix up in the North Georgia mountains.”
That rain is blowing in from Texas and should reach the metro around 10 p.m. tonight, she said. It’ll blanket the area overnight and should move out by Saturday afternoon.
“For the most part, we’re dry for the rest of the weekend,” Kramlich said.
Another storm system will be developing next week and is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
“This has all the dynamics to produce some strong to even severe storms across the southeast,” Kramlich said. “As of right now, looks like the greater severe weather risk is going to be down into South Georgia, but that could change.”
As for temperatures, it’s bitterly cold again Friday morning, with many areas in the 20s and 30s ahead of daybreak. The high today will top out in the low 50s, just a little below the average high of 54 degrees for this time of year. Lows should stay in the 30s and 40s for the next few days.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
