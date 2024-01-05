FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Dry today; rain on tap for first weekend of 2024

Some rain is on the way tonight, and it’ll be sticking around for the first half of Saturday.

“Today is a transitional day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. “We’re gonna be all dry to kick off our Friday, but as we head into Saturday, tracking a pretty decent storm system that’s going to be bringing us mostly rain across North Georgia, even a potential for a little bit of a wintry mix up in the North Georgia mountains.”

That rain is blowing in from Texas and should reach the metro around 10 p.m. tonight, she said. It’ll blanket the area overnight and should move out by Saturday afternoon.