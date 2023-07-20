BREAKING: Downed trees, power outages due to severe storms in North Georgia

Severe storms across North and central Georgia are leaving behind a path of damage Thursday evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning that impacted parts of metro Atlanta, including Fulton, DeKalb, Henry, Clayton, Gwinnett, Cherokee, Newton and Rockdale counties, ended at 7 p.m. Counties outside of the metro, including Hancock, Warren, Greene, Glascock, Washington, Taliaferro and Wilkes, remain under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service projects that wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, and damage from fallen trees is likely.

The agency also announced that a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for areas including northeast, northwest and north central Georgia. The watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for central, east central, north central and west central areas of the state.

Storms have primarily impacted counties north and just south of I-20, leaving thousands without power. More than 130,000 residents across North Georgia are without electricity, with about 85,000 of those living in Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett, according to Georgia Power. Georgia EMCs are reporting about 180,000 outages across the state, with about 150,000 of those in metro Atlanta.

Several roads have been shut down due to fallen trees. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said at least 12 trees have been toppled and blocked roads. Officials in Johns Creek, Milton, Woodstock, Dunwoody, Canton, Forsyth County, Hall County and Cobb County are also reporting several road closures due to downed trees.

“If you don’t have to get out and drive, please don’t,” officials in Cherokee said.

In Gordon County in northwest Georgia, the exterior wall of Firehouse Gym, located just off I-75 in Calhoun, was knocked over due to strong winds, the police department said. No injuries were reported, but the area remains closed as emergency responders work to clear the debris from the road.

The windy and wet conditions come after a day of extreme heat.

For all but three days this month, the city has recorded highs in the 90s, according to data from the NWS. That trend continued Thursday with mid-90s temperatures, which didn’t break any records but verged on dangerous heat once the ever-present sticky air factored into play.

The oppressive heat is part of a wave that has smothered the southern half of the United States for weeks. As many as 80 million people will experience heat indices above 105 degrees through the weekend, and dozens of daily high-temperature records are expected to be set, according to the NWS.

