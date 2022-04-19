ajc logo
Northbound Ga. 400 will close Thursday and Friday nights at I-285

Major traffic disruptions are expected at night this week as construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Major nighttime traffic disruptions are coming to Ga. 400 this week as construction continues on the new interchange at I-285.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close all northbound lanes on Ga. 400 from I-285 to Hammond Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights. The closures will allow the agency to demolish the old I-285 westbound bridge to Ga. 400 southbound.

Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 during that time should use Exit 4A and follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400.

In addition to the full highway closures, other lane closures are scheduled this week:

  • The two left lanes on northbound Ga. 400 will close from Johnson Ferry Road to the Glenridge Connector from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Two right lanes on northbound Ga. 400 will close from Johnson Ferry Road to the Glenridge Connector from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
  • The Ga. 400 northbound ramp to I-285 westbound will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Northbound motorists should take I-285 eastbound, then exit at Ashford Dunwoody and return to I-285 westbound.
  • Two left lanes on northbound Ga. 400 will close from Johnson Ferry Road to the Glenridge Connector from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

All closures are subject to change because of weather or other factors. GDOT says motorists should expect delays, reduce speed and exercise caution while traveling in the area.

The major traffic shifts come as GDOT continues to rebuild one of the busiest interchanges in the Southeast. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

