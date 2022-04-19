Northbound Ga. 400 will close Thursday and Friday nights at I-285

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close all northbound lanes on Ga. 400 from I-285 to Hammond Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights. The closures will allow the agency to demolish the old I-285 westbound bridge to Ga. 400 southbound.

Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 during that time should use Exit 4A and follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400.