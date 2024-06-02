‘Aqua Apocalypse’: Water still gushing in Midtown as city works to repair system

Water woes continue on Sunday morning at West Peachtree in Midtown pic.twitter.com/pyjdRq9iTT — David Aaro (@Darrow89_) June 2, 2024

Some onlookers referred to the break as the the “aqua apocalypse” or the “West Peachtree River.”

Atlanta’s water system provides water for 1.2 million people, according to its website.

Musician Megan Thee Stallion had to postpone Friday and Saturday’s concerts at State Farm Arena, but Sunday night’s performance was expected to continue as planned.

Atlanta United’s soccer match against Charlotte FC will be played as scheduled Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the team said on its website. The stadium will have limited food and beverage options due to the boil water advisory, however. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said its water pressure is fine and that all operations are normal after reporting low water pressure in some of its restrooms on Saturday.

In a 6 a.m. update, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said service had been fully restored to the airport, the Fulton County Jail, the Atlanta City Detention Center and several senior high-rise buildings.

Officials announced about 7 p.m. Saturday that crews had completed multiple rounds of repairs on the aging pipe at the junction of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and J.P. Brawley Drive. The system was gradually being brought back online to allow for the rebuilding of system pressures, the city said. Another major break, at 11th Street and West Peachtree, was still being repaired, Dickens said at a press conference Saturday night. A “State of Emergency” was declared for Atlanta to free up resources to help with the repairs, and the city’s joint operations center was activated.

“We don’t yet have an estimate for the timeline for that work, but they are out there working feverishly to get it done,” Dickens said.

A spokesperson for Grady Memorial Hospital said Saturday that despite the cancelation of elective procedures, the hospital was “fully operational and our emergency room is accepting all patients.”

That was not the case at Emory University Hospital Midtown, where a spokesperson for the facility said they have had to move some patients and divert ambulances, with the exception of patients experiencing urgent heart problems. To keep the hospital cool and air conditioning running, 58,000 gallons of water were brought in via six tanker trucks to use in the hospital’s chillers and cooling towers.

Nationwide, a water main break happens every two minutes and an estimated 6 billion gallons of treated water are lost each day, enough to fill more than 9,000 swimming pools, according to a 2021 report by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

That report gave the nation’s drinking water infrastructure a C-, up from a D in 2017. The improvement came, according to the report, as water agencies significantly picked up their pace in replacing waterlines.

Atlanta’s woes highlight the importance of investing in and maintaining such infrastructure, said Tom Dobbins, chief executive officer of the Washington-based Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies.

“It underscores the critical nature that water plays in our lives,” he said in an interview Sunday, adding: “My heart goes out to the people of Atlanta for what you are going through.”

Pam Burnett, executive director of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, said she felt “heartsick” about Atlanta’s crisis.

“Water professionals, like medical professionals, put their full effort to ‘stop the bleeding’ in an emergency situation to keep the crisis from getting worse,” she wrote in an email. “Of course, the hope is that the line break can be brought under control quickly and notice to the public can follow with enough detail to explain the situation.

“Major and multiple line breaks are incredibly rare and difficult to address, and it’s frustrating for the public… and especially hard on the water professionals working in the trenches with everyone above them getting angry.”

