X
Dark Mode Toggle

Long day at the Georgia Legislature: Full coverage of Crossover Day in the AJC

About Us
By AJC staff
16 minutes ago
Among the votes taken: Push to legalize sports betting stalls; budget ready for governor’s signature

Monday was Crossover Day at the Georgia Legislature, the General Assembly’s internal deadline for bills to pass at least one legislative chamber.

Measures that fail to advance by that day have less of a chance of becoming law before the final day of the 2023 session. But even those bills could return in another form, if the language of the bill is inserted into another piece of legislation.

Below are some of the key votes taken on Monday and covered in both ajc.com and the ePaper edition.

For a snapshot look, here is the AJC Bill Tracker with status of major legislation our Politics team is watching.

ExploreUPDATE: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day. From the Jolt

TOP STORIES from Crossover Day

Push to legalize sports betting stalls

Budget ready for governor’s signature

Senate approves bill to prohibit surgery, limit treatment for transgender youth

State OKs expansion of need-based college aid

Secessionists’ quest to make Buckhead a city ends

Medical marijuana logjam targeted

House votes to include antisemitism under hate crimes law

Full coverage of the Georgia Legislature on ajc.com

ExploreSpecial Politically Georgia Podcast; Sorting out Crossover Day

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

About the Author

AJC staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

It’s ‘Lamar Jackson Day’ in the NFL
1h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: If we follow DeSantis, we will set country back 100 years
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans target transgender issues over other culture wars
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Republicans target transgender issues over other culture wars
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UGA: Could be ‘several months’ before Stegeman Coliseum reopens
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Opinion | President Biden: Atlanta is the ONLY choice to host Democratic National...
American Dream for Rent: Read the AJC investigation
Sports Insider: How Falcons fared; plus March Madness, Super Bowl
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
17h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
18h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top