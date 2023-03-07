Long day at the Georgia Legislature: Full coverage of Crossover Day in the AJC

Monday was Crossover Day at the Georgia Legislature, the General Assembly’s internal deadline for bills to pass at least one legislative chamber.
Measures that fail to advance by that day have less of a chance of becoming law before the final day of the 2023 session. But even those bills could return in another form, if the language of the bill is inserted into another piece of legislation.
Below are some of the key votes taken on Monday and covered in both ajc.com and the ePaper edition.
For a snapshot look, here is the AJC Bill Tracker with status of major legislation our Politics team is watching.
TOP STORIES from Crossover Day
Push to legalize sports betting stalls
Budget ready for governor’s signature
Senate approves bill to prohibit surgery, limit treatment for transgender youth
State OKs expansion of need-based college aid
Secessionists’ quest to make Buckhead a city ends
Medical marijuana logjam targeted
House votes to include antisemitism under hate crimes law
Full coverage of the Georgia Legislature on ajc.com
Credit: AJC ePaper
Credit: AJC ePaper
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
About the Author