- Georgia House approves bill to break medical marijuana logjam

State Rep. Alan Powell said the bill would prevent a “monopoly” on the medical marijuana market by the two companies. Under a law passed in 2019, the General Assembly called for six production licenses, but four of them are on hold while lawsuits are pending.

“It’s time for us to move on. This isn’t about us. This is about the people of Georgia,” said state Rep. Alan Powell, a Republican from Hartwell. “Let’s fix this system.”

Low THC oil is allowed for registered patients suffering from several approved illnesses, including severe seizures, Parkinson’s disease and terminal cancers. The oil can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives users a high.

If House Bill 196 becomes law, it also requires more transparency in the competitive process among companies seeking to obtain production licenses. Heavily redacted documents from companies seeking marijuana production licenses contributed to complaints about the process.

Then the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission would decide on which companies deserve the state’s additional licenses.

The legislation now advances to the state Senate for further consideration. Last year, a bill that also sought to jump-start the production licensing process fell short in the Senate on a 28-27 vote.