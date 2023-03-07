X
Politically Georgia: Go behind the scenes of Crossover Day

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you inside the State Capitol during the key legislative Crossover Day deadline.

Our insiders talk to lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and interns in the hallways of the Capitol. We’ll also take you inside the Senate chamber for a play-by-play of one of the most consequential measures of the legislative session.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

