Politically Georgia: Go behind the scenes of Crossover Day

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you inside the State Capitol during the key legislative Crossover Day deadline.
Our insiders talk to lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and interns in the hallways of the Capitol. We’ll also take you inside the Senate chamber for a play-by-play of one of the most consequential measures of the legislative session.
