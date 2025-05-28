Our Story: PR about the AJC
Our Story: PR about the AJC

AJC launches new newsletter that celebrates positive, meaningful stories from the South

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Get ready for a nice glass of Sweet Tea. But hold on, we’re not talking about the drink. It’s a new newsletter hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and the new voice behind The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s (AJC) morning newsletter; A.M. ATL. – AJ Willingham.

Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, which highlights positive, fascinating, diverse stories from around the South.

Credit: Philip Robibero

icon to expand image

Credit: Philip Robibero

Sweet Tea highlights some of the best and most inspiring stories from voices around the South. Taking the Saturday timeslot of Inspire Atlanta, Sweet Tea serves as a gateway to the AJC’s slogan, “The Substance and Soul of the South.”

This is the type of content you can look forward to on Sweet Tea:

  • communities working together
  • ordinary people doing extraordinary things
  • people providing relief and comfort to their neighbors
  • incredible achievements
  • positive environmental news
  • amazing art
  • inspiring quotes
  • engaging facts

Sweet Tea will explore and celebrate Southern identity, not define it. It’s space for real, positive news that refreshes the spirit and the reader’s media routine.

Sign up to receive Sweet Tea in your inbox.

Read more news about the AJC on the Our Story page

