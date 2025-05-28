AJC launches new newsletter that celebrates positive, meaningful stories from the South

Get ready for a nice glass of Sweet Tea. But hold on, we’re not talking about the drink. It’s a new newsletter hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and the new voice behind The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s (AJC) morning newsletter; A.M. ATL. – AJ Willingham.
Credit: Philip Robibero
Credit: Philip Robibero
Sweet Tea highlights some of the best and most inspiring stories from voices around the South. Taking the Saturday timeslot of Inspire Atlanta, Sweet Tea serves as a gateway to the AJC’s slogan, “The Substance and Soul of the South.”
This is the type of content you can look forward to on Sweet Tea:
- communities working together
- ordinary people doing extraordinary things
- people providing relief and comfort to their neighbors
- incredible achievements
- positive environmental news
- amazing art
- inspiring quotes
- engaging facts
Sweet Tea will explore and celebrate Southern identity, not define it. It’s space for real, positive news that refreshes the spirit and the reader’s media routine.
