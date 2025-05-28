AJC launches new newsletter that celebrates positive, meaningful stories from the South

Get ready for a nice glass of Sweet Tea. But hold on, we’re not talking about the drink. It’s a new newsletter hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and the new voice behind The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s (AJC) morning newsletter; A.M. ATL. – AJ Willingham.

Sweet Tea highlights some of the best and most inspiring stories from voices around the South. Taking the Saturday timeslot of Inspire Atlanta, Sweet Tea serves as a gateway to the AJC’s slogan, “The Substance and Soul of the South.”

This is the type of content you can look forward to on Sweet Tea:

communities working together

ordinary people doing extraordinary things

people providing relief and comfort to their neighbors

incredible achievements

positive environmental news

amazing art

inspiring quotes

engaging facts

Sweet Tea will explore and celebrate Southern identity, not define it. It’s space for real, positive news that refreshes the spirit and the reader’s media routine.

