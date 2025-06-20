The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Appoints David Plazas as Opinion Editor

Veteran journalist David Plazas has joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as the media outlet’s new opinion editor. Plazas will serve as an editorial board member and help craft a new strategy for expanding the publication’s opinion content and community engagement initiatives.

Credit: Photogj Credit: Photogj

Plazas brings extensive experience from his 25-year tenure at Gannett Co., where he most recently served as opinion and engagement director for The Tennessean and the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. During his time there, he spearheaded several notable initiatives, including the Civility Tennessee campaign, which focused on developing a “citizenship mindset” amid growing political polarization. Plazas also oversaw the internationally recognized Black and Latino Tennessee Voices initiatives, which amplified diverse community perspectives.

His editorial work earned national recognition, and he regularly moderated federal, state, and local candidate political forums. Plazas also hosted the Tennessee Voices video podcast interview show, producing 452 episodes from 2020 to 2025 that featured prominent leaders, thinkers, and newsmakers.

Plazas began his journalism career as a reporter at The News-Press in Fort Myers, Florida, where he advanced through various editorial positions including Spanish-language community editor, community conversations editor, and digital engagement editor. Throughout his career, he has served as a mentor to student journalists.

“I’m honored to join this storied newsroom and dynamic team of journalists. I’m bringing my broad-based, community-focused approach to the AJC’s editorial pages, with coverage of the issues shaping greater Atlanta into this vibrant Southern metropolis,” Plazas says.

“David’s extensive background in community engagement and his proven track record of fostering meaningful civic dialogue make him an ideal fit to lead our editorial coverage,” said the AJC’s Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. “His experience in developing innovative opinion content and building bridges across diverse communities aligns perfectly with our mission to serve Atlanta and Georgia.”

Plazas holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish and a master’s in journalism from Northwestern University, as well as an MBA from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Outside of journalism, Plazas enjoys reading, cooking, outdoor activities, spending time with friends and family, playing guitar, and running. He will participate in his first Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2025.

###

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is “the Substance and Soul of the South,” serving one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the U.S. since 1868 with world-class journalism and innovative product experiences. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit www.ajc.com. Follow the AJC on social media on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Read more news about the AJC on the Our Story page