Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

The Grammy winner also teased new music
Rapper Young Thug performing at the Tycoon Music Festival at the Ceraillis Amphitheatre in Atlanta on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Atlanta.(Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media).
Rapper Young Thug performing at the Tycoon Music Festival at the Ceraillis Amphitheatre in Atlanta on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Atlanta.(Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media).
By
15 minutes ago

Young Thug is slated for a busy summer.

The Atlanta rapper will headline Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago in June. Young Thug is set to perform June 22 during the festival’s third night. Fellow Atlanta rappers Future, Lil Yachty, Quavo, Bktherula, SahBabii, Karrahboo, Destroy Lonely and Young Nudy will also take the Summer Smash stage.

The Chicago show will be the first of two that Young Thug is set to perform at this year. Last month, he was announced as a headliner for Les Ardentes, a Belgian electro-rock festival, in July. The shows will be the first time he’ll perform since his release from jail in late 2024.

ExploreAtlanta’s Young Thug set to perform first show since release from jail

Atlanta fans may have to wait longer to see the rapper in his hometown, given his tight probation terms.

Last October, the rapper left Fulton County Jail after a judge sentenced him to time served and 15 years probation in the lengthy “Young Slime Life” gang trial. The Grammy winner pleaded guilty to drug, gun and gang charges.

His probation terms initially included a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in December, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said he can stay at his Atlanta home starting Oct. 31, 2027, provided he doesn’t violate his probation terms. The visits are limited to up to two weeks at a time and up to four times per year. He must notify his probation officer at least five days before visiting the home. In January, Young Thug was permitted to travel through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He’s currently based in Miami.

The 33-year-old can visit metro Atlanta for immediate family members’ weddings, funerals, graduations or medical emergencies, but he must enter only 24 hours before such events and leave within 48 hours.

His sentence also requires him to return to Atlanta four times per year for a “live anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentation” at a grade school, middle school, Boys & Girls Club or similar group and can include a benefit concert. Such events have yet to be announced.

Young Thug hasn’t released any new music this year, though he’s made appearances on albums by Lil Baby and Playboi Carti. Earlier this week, he seemingly teased new music promoted with the phrase “UY Scuti,” a red star that’s one of the largest in the Milky Way.

The name was emblazoned on the back of a jersey he wore to a March 25 Miami Heat game, and on X, Young Thug wrote, “King Spider the biggest star.”

He later created an Instagram page under the name “UY Scuti.” On Thursday, he posted a picture of the jersey with the caption, “Today,”—suggesting that he might release new music.

But no music was dropped as of Friday morning. Fellow Atlanta stars Lil Baby and Future have posted in support of “UY Scuti.” The Instagram page has nearly 30,000 followers.

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Atlanta’s Young Thug set to perform first show since release from jail
Placeholder Image

Credit: Provided by Mediate Family

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Rappers Sheff G, right, also known as Michael Williams, and Sleepy Hallow, center, also known as Tegan Chambers, join the Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the south Bronx, Thursday, May. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Credit: AP

New York rapper who joined Trump in campaign rally pleads guilty to attempted murder

Are Atlanta’s strip clubs still shaping the city’s hip-hop scene?

Rapper Yella Beezy charged with capital murder in shooting death of rapper Mo3

The Latest

An indie rock musician with an independent way of navigating the music business, Alec Ounsworth and his current Clap Your Hands Say Yeah lineup perform at Terminal West on April 2. (Courtesy of Ian Shiver)

Credit: Photo by Ian Shiver

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah goes back to the beginning at Terminal West

Celebrate 50 years of arts education in fun ‘70s style at Spruill Center

Play recounts the trial and lynching of Leo Frank, Atlanta’s ‘original sin’

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.