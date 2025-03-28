Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta fans may have to wait longer to see the rapper in his hometown, given his tight probation terms.

Last October, the rapper left Fulton County Jail after a judge sentenced him to time served and 15 years probation in the lengthy “Young Slime Life” gang trial. The Grammy winner pleaded guilty to drug, gun and gang charges.

His probation terms initially included a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in December, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said he can stay at his Atlanta home starting Oct. 31, 2027, provided he doesn’t violate his probation terms. The visits are limited to up to two weeks at a time and up to four times per year. He must notify his probation officer at least five days before visiting the home. In January, Young Thug was permitted to travel through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He’s currently based in Miami.

The 33-year-old can visit metro Atlanta for immediate family members’ weddings, funerals, graduations or medical emergencies, but he must enter only 24 hours before such events and leave within 48 hours.

His sentence also requires him to return to Atlanta four times per year for a “live anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentation” at a grade school, middle school, Boys & Girls Club or similar group and can include a benefit concert. Such events have yet to be announced.

Young Thug hasn’t released any new music this year, though he’s made appearances on albums by Lil Baby and Playboi Carti. Earlier this week, he seemingly teased new music promoted with the phrase “UY Scuti,” a red star that’s one of the largest in the Milky Way.

The name was emblazoned on the back of a jersey he wore to a March 25 Miami Heat game, and on X, Young Thug wrote, “King Spider the biggest star.”

He later created an Instagram page under the name “UY Scuti.” On Thursday, he posted a picture of the jersey with the caption, “Today,”—suggesting that he might release new music.

But no music was dropped as of Friday morning. Fellow Atlanta stars Lil Baby and Future have posted in support of “UY Scuti.” The Instagram page has nearly 30,000 followers.