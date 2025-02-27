Things to Do
Things to Do

Atlanta’s Young Thug set to perform first show since release from jail

The performance will take the embattled rapper overseas.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, appears in court for his ongoing gang and racketeering trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Jan. 2, 2024. (Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, appears in court for his ongoing gang and racketeering trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Jan. 2, 2024. (Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Fans of Young Thug will have the opportunity to see the rapper on stage soon, but they’ll have to leave the country to do it.

Young Thug, who grew up in Atlanta as Jeffery Lamar Williams II, will headline the Belgian electro-rock festival Les Ardentes on July 5. It will be his first show since being released from jail. The festival’s lineup was announced earlier this week.

“History,” the festival wrote in an Instagram announcement. “Young Thug is back to headline Les Ardentes!

Young Thug last performed at the festival in 2017. Last October, the rapper left Fulton County Jail after a judge sentenced him to time served and 15 years probation in the lengthy “Young Slime Life” gang trial. The Grammy winner pleaded guilty to drug, gun and gang charges.

Although news of his overseas show may surprise fans back home, it’s clearer when considering his tight probation terms.

The conditions initially included a 10-year ban from metro Atlanta, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in December, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said he can stay at his Atlanta home starting Oct. 31, 2027, provided he doesn’t violate his probation terms. The visits are limited to up to two weeks at a time and up to four times per year. He must notify his probation officer at least five days before visiting the home. In January, Young Thug was permitted to travel through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

ExploreYoung Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Young Thug performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park on Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (Vashon Jordan Jr./Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

The 33-year-old can visit metro Atlanta for immediate family members’ weddings, funerals, graduations or medical emergencies, but he must enter only 24 hours before such events and leave within 48 hours.

His sentence also requires him to return to Atlanta four times per year for a “live anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentation” at a grade school, middle school, Boys & Girls Club or similar group and can include a benefit concert.

Young Thug hasn’t released any new music this year, but he was featured on the Lil Baby track “Dumb, Dumb and Dumber.” The song, which also includes Future, is a standout on Lil Baby’s January album “WHAM” (an acronym for “who hard as me”). Young Thug’s last album was 2023′s “Business is Business,” which he released from jail. Earlier this month, his Atlanta lawyer Brian Steel got a shoutout on Drake’s joint album with PartyNextDoor.

Fellow Atlanta rapper Ken Carson will also headline the four-day Les Ardentes festival. Tickets are available at lesardentes.be/pages/tickets.

Sign up for the AJC Things to Do Newsletter

ExploreMore Atlanta arts and culture news
Related
Placeholder Image
After Young Thug trial, bill seeks to ‘protect artistic expression’ in court
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Drake names song on new album after Young Thug’s Atlanta lawyer

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Jahda White lost three children in an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday: 4-year-old Jhacari, 1-year-old Xyla and 9-month-old Xhalia. The father of the children is Yung Joc's brother, the rapper revealed.

Credit: GoFundMe

Rapper Yung Joc ‘hurting,’ reveals 3 kids killed in Atlanta fire were family

7 face gang charges in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boys in SW Atlanta

Usher will deliver spring commencement address at Emory University

Atlanta music icon Usher will be the keynote speaker for Emory University’s spring 2025 commencement.

13m ago

The Latest

Beltline mural by the Atlanta artist Hense.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Art/The Sintoses

Regular Atlantans helped launch one of biggest U.S. art projects on Beltline

15 things to do this weekend: Mardi Gras parade, Atlanta Brunch Festival and more

This is how Roberta Flack played cupid for one of Atlanta’s most iconic couples

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.