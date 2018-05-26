MEMORIAL DAY WEATHER: Most outdoor celebrations to continue, rain or shine — most likely rain

» These are the worst times to drive in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend

Many of the state’s popular Memorial Day events are continuing rain or shine this weekend, but it may still be smart to have a backup plan for outdoor activities.

Due to inclement weather, Alliance Theatre’s “Winne-the-Pooh and Friends” performance at the Historic Old Fourth Ward park Amphitheatre on Saturday is canceled. A rescheduled performance may be in the works for the near future.

“It’s going to be a wet Memorial Day weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Karen Minton said. “... We're not going to get out of this wet pattern for the next several days.”

Memorial Day is looking rather wet. There will be some dry areas and times, but the chance of rain is high. There could be some very heavy rain at times in this tropical airmass. pic.twitter.com/SlBMJL0YdQ — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 25, 2018

The area of tropical moisture over the Caribbean developed into a subtropical storm Friday morning, Channel 2 reported. With the upgrade, the storm also gets a name: Alberto.

RELATED: What is a subtropical storm and why you should care

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> The heaviest rain is projected to arrive as Alberto makes landfall and dissipates Sunday PM - midweek. The newest rainfall forecasts project 2.5"-5" across N GA. Flooding remains our primary concern. #gawx pic.twitter.com/41lxPHNHuF — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 25, 2018

Subtropical Storm Alberto is headed for the Gulf Coast and is forecast to make landfall Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to have winds in excess of 65 mph, and if it were to reach 74 mph, it would become a hurricane, Channel 2 Chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said.

"It's like water being drawn up into a straw,” Burns said. “The holiday weekend outlook isn't turning out to be that good."

Thinking the most widespread heavy rain impacts from #Alberto here will be later on #MemorialDay into next Tuesday/Wednesday as it starts to lift away from the southeast.



Either way, staying very tropical through the next few days! — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 25, 2018

The chance of rain is 60 percent Saturday and Sunday, with a slightly higher 80 percent chance Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some areas of North Georgia could see 3 to 5 inches. The Florida panhandle could see up to 15 inches.

Florida, Mississippi and Alabama have all declared states of emergency Saturday.

This morning, I have declared a state of emergency across FL to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring. https://t.co/8yK1qdB5eD — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

The storm is expected to hit Mississippi and Alabama, putting Georgia to the right of the storm, which Burns said is the worst side to be on.

There’s also a small chance of tornadoes as a result, Burns said.

Tropical Storm Watches (yellow) have now been upgraded to Warnings (orange) along FL's southwest coast and panhandle. This means 39+ mph sustained winds are expected. We expect those winds to arrive by Sunday night along the northern Gulf Coast. #Alberto pic.twitter.com/Z53iyITivN — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 26, 2018

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Alabama, Mississippi and Florida coastlines. A tropical storm watch is issued for Louisiana coastlines near New Orleans.

Temperatures should be in the low 80s and upper 70s through the weekend, according to Channel 2.

8-14 day outlook builds heat in the west; gives cooler than average weather to the east, including Georgia. This does not mean it is going to be cold. It means that temperatures will trend a little cooler than average. Right now the average high is 81. pic.twitter.com/K96GnR1kRx — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 21, 2018

Are you headed out of town? AAA and traffic app Waze have determined the worst travel times in Atlanta during the three-day weekend.

Caption Memorial Day travelers hit the road early Friday on I-85 just north of downtown Atlanta. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Waze has a day-by-day breakdown of times to avoid Atlanta’s already notorious roads:

Saturday between noon and 2 p.m.

Sunday between 2-4 p.m.

Monday between 2-4 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures until 5 a.m. Tuesday on interstates and limiting lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers, the agency said in a tweet.

ICYMI: 📣📣 GDOT is suspending construction-related lane closures from noon Friday, May 25 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 29 on Interstate Highways,& limiting lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers. More here: https://t.co/MqwbvnFY4o — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) May 25, 2018

If you are ready to brave the weather and the traffic, here are the AJC’s top picks of the best things to do in Atlanta for Memorial Day weekend:

Explore Atlanta Jazz Festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Piedmont Park. Free admission.

Treat yourself to the sights and sounds of the longest running free jazz festival in the country. The 41st annual event will include top jazz stars like Grammy award-winning phenom Diane Reeves, Tia Fuller Quartet and Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings. Saturday’s show will feature a special all-female lineup. The festival is rain or shine.

Ceremony at Marietta National Cemetery

Noon Monday. Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Avenue NE.

More than 10,000 veterans are buried at the cemetery. Honor those valiant servicemen and women by attending the annual ceremony that features patriotic music, speakers and more. The event is rain or shine.

Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach

7-10 p.m. Friday. Town Center, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. Free.

The sky’s the limit at this Memorial Day staple. Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach will include the music aforementioned in the title, brought to you by Main Street Orchestra and seasoned bluegrass musicians. Spectators will also have the chance to see the Fort Benning Silver Wings parachute into the Town Center at kickoff. The event is rain or shine.

Explore Memorial Day Weekend at Stone Mountain

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Monday. Laser show/fireworks: 9 p.m. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690. $15 daily parking. Adventure Pass: $24.95-$29.95 with discounts available online.

The troops will get props in the form of heavy artillery during Memorial Day weekend presentations of the complimentary Lasershow Spectacular in Mountainvision, which will display jaw-dropping fire effects four nights in a row this year. Make room in your schedule to enjoy the Geyser Towers, Dinosaur Explore and special performances by Chris Ruggiero.

All active and retired military with valid ID receive a complimentary Adventure Pass, discounted tickets for immediate family, and 20 percent savings on food and merchandise. The events are rain or shine, but if severe weather leads to any attraction cancellations, the park will post a notice on its website.

Georgia Renaissance Festival

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday. 6905 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn. Gate admission ranges from $9.95-$23.95.

This medieval affair, typically taking place on weekends during its eight-week run, gives visitors a bonus opportunity on Memorial Day. In its 33rd year, the Renaissance Festival will offer an array of fun for the kids and kids at heart, like cosplaying, a pub crawl and the fairy tea party. There will be plenty of themed food, but you’ll be selling yourself short not to chomp down on the signature 1.5 pound turkey leg. The festival is rain or shine.

Explore Margarita Cruise at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

5-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford.

A little rain won’t interfere with a trip to Margaritaville, aka a three-hour sunset cruise on Lake Lanier. Partake in a full cash bar, nacho bar, peel-and-eat shrimp and more. This “no worries” ride along the river will make your weekend literally glide. The AJC could not reach a representative at Margaritaville Thursday at Lanier Islands to find out about weather contingency plans.