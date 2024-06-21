Uncle Nearest CEO brings pioneering Black distiller’s ‘Unfiltered’ story to Atlanta

Credit: Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Credit: Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Weaver’s book tour to allow audience members to interact directly with her and moderate the conversation.

Victoria Eady Butler, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey master blender and Green’s fifth generation relative, will join Weaver and lead a whiskey tasting of four single barrels and blends made exclusively for the tour.

Weaver, who was recognized by Guinness World Records in May for signing over 25,000 preordered books in 24 hours, says Love and Whiskey: Unfiltered is a chance for the audience to both hear the pioneering Black distiller’s story and be part of it.

“I am known for my transparency; I embrace spontaneity and genuine interactions,” Weaver said in a press release. “In between discussions, guests will have the ability to savor exquisite whiskeys under the guidance of one of the industry’s most respected Master Blenders.”

The book highlights the relationship between Green and Daniel through candid interviews, lost documents, archives and extensive research. Weaver also incorporates her personal journey and how she learned about Green by reading a New York Times article.

Following her discovery of the distilling genius, Weaver assembled a 30-member team to help tell Green’s full story and build Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. The Black-owned, award-winning beverage brand began offering bottles to consumers in 2016, and has since made Weaver the head of a billion-dollar company.

Weaver says “Love and Whiskey” gives proper credit to Jack Daniel’s recipe developer and the relationship that inspired one of the spirits industry’s most popular brands.

“At its core, this book is about love and hope,” Weaver said in a press release. “At a moment in America’s history where we’re all searching for those four-letter words, ‘Love and Whiskey’ delivers that in spades.”

6:30 p.m. Friday, June 21. Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Street NE. 404-577-1234. Eventbrite.

