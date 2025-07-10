George Harrison's Beatles-era photos to be released in new book

NEW YORK (AP) — A book of Beatles -era photographs taken by George Harrison, many of them never published, will be released next year.

Random House announced Thursday that "The Third Eye," which includes more than 250 black and white and color images, is scheduled for Fall 2026. Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison, compiled and curated the book, which covers the years 1963-69 and includes photos of the Beatles everywhere from their native Liverpool to India to Shea Stadium.

“I want to show people, from George’s unique photographic perspective during the Beatles’ early years, the moments when the whole of your life is ahead of you with unknowable possibilities," Olivia Harrison said of her late husband, who died in 2001, in a statement released by Random House.