George Harrison's Beatles-era photos to be released in new book

A new book of Beatles-era photographs by George Harrison will be released in Fall 2026
FILE - George Harrison performs at a concert in London on April 6, 1992. (AP Photo/Max Nash, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - George Harrison performs at a concert in London on April 6, 1992. (AP Photo/Max Nash, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A book of Beatles -era photographs taken by George Harrison, many of them never published, will be released next year.

Random House announced Thursday that "The Third Eye," which includes more than 250 black and white and color images, is scheduled for Fall 2026. Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison, compiled and curated the book, which covers the years 1963-69 and includes photos of the Beatles everywhere from their native Liverpool to India to Shea Stadium.

“I want to show people, from George’s unique photographic perspective during the Beatles’ early years, the moments when the whole of your life is ahead of you with unknowable possibilities," Olivia Harrison said of her late husband, who died in 2001, in a statement released by Random House.

"His images in ‘The Third Eye’ capture that spirit.”

The Harrison book features essays by Olivia Harrison and by two celebrated literary authors: Irish novelist Colm Tóibín (a former chancellor of the University of Liverpool) wrote the introduction, and American short story writer George Saunders contributed an epilogue. "The Third Eye" also includes George Harrison's words alongside his pictures.

Fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr also have released photo books. Starr's "Photograph," also the title of a hit song written by Starr and Harrison, came out in 2015. In 2023, McCartney published "1964: Eyes of the Storm."

FILE - The Beatles, from left, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney arrive in Liverpool, England on July 10, 1964, for the premiere of their movie "A Hard Day's Night." (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

"Inside the Mirror" by Parul Kapur. (Courtesy of University of Nebraska Press)

Credit: University of Nebraska Press

Georgia Author of the Year winners reflect a diverse literary landscape

The 2025 Georgia Author of the Year Awards honored 15 writers, including six writers of color, across fiction, memoir and more.

Judas Priest, Rick Springfield, John Oates and Bob Geldof reflect on 40 years of Live Aid

18m ago

Jane Birkin’s original Hermès bag is up for auction in Paris

37m ago

FILE - This is a shelf of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a market in Homestead, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Nutella maker Ferrero plans to buy century-old cereal maker WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion

11m ago

EU unveils AI code of practice to help businesses comply with bloc's rules

12m ago

Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren recovering from double lung transplant

13m ago

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.