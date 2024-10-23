The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Oct. 24 - 30

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

The days ahead hold lots of opportunity for good times, whether you’re looking for a sexy ticketed Southern dinner event, live laughs from one of the biggest names in comedy, dozens of your favorite musicians performing at Central Park and even a bit of politics mixed in.

Jerrod Carmichael live

The Emmy-winning “Rothaniel” comedian and star of HBO’s “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” is performing back-to-back nights of comedy Thursday and Friday. Be advised that phones and smartwatches will be secured in pouches for the duration of the show.

Oct. 24 and 25. Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta. 470-508-7068. Atlanta.HeliumComedy.com

Oysters & Champagne Dinner

The lauded Black-owned restaurant is hosting a feast of bubbles and shuckables Thursday night in Summerhill, with dish pairings such as Korean-braised short ribs with crispy oysters, and pan-roasted salmon with corn and Andouille oyster curry.

6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Southern National, 72 Georgia Avenue SE, Suite 100. 404-907-4245. Resy.com

Vote or Else Townhall

Michael Vick, Killer Mike and a bevy of hip-hop all stars from beyond Georgia (Benny the Butcher, Angie Martinez, Tamika Mallory) are scheduled to appear at this community event around election issues intended to unite artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday folk through conversation.

7 p.m. Oct. 25. The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Boulevard NW, Atlanta, MobilizeJustice.org/VoteorElse

Sneaker Con

Trade kicks with more than 200 vendors slinging more than 200,000 sneakers while mingling with content creators and sneaker authentication experts, and participating in a game show for free shoes and apparel.

Noon - 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. SneakerCon.com

ONE Musicfest

The big two-day concert kicks off Saturday with Cardi B sharing headliner duty with Earth Wind & Fire, while Jill Scott, Gunna and others take top billing Sunday. Both days will include ATL-centric deejay sets with special guest performances, and you’ve still got time to decide if you’re going general admission, VIP or otherwise.

Oct. 26 and 27. 395 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta. ONEMusicfest.com

