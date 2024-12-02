Founder of Bankhead Seafood dies weeks after restaurant reopens

“As we celebrate her remarkable life and mourn her passing, let us hold tightly to the joy, love, and inspiration she brought to so many. Her legacy lives on, especially on the corner of Bankhead and Westlake in Atlanta, GA, where her presence shaped the heart of our community.

“We are committed to carrying her vision forward. Bankhead Seafood will remain the warm, welcoming place she built, a true testament to her dedication and love for the people of Atlanta.

“Atlanta, thank you for standing with us during this difficult time. Together, we honor Mrs. Harden’s life, her family, and her enduring contributions.

“May we continue to cherish the beautiful memories she leaves behind and strive to reflect her incredible legacy in all that we do.”

Harden, who was present at Bankhead Seafood’s opening, was said to always insist on high quality fish and fair prices for customers in the surrounding community. Patrons were known to wait in long lines at the popular restaurant for carryout boxes of fried pollock.

“Ms. Helen Harden, when she would pack those boxes, the people who were coming in here were working-class folk. My grandparents would get a couple boxes and feed seven or eight kids. That affordability means something,” Killer Mike said in a story on Bankhead Seafood’s opening.

The restaurant was made famous by a notable shoutout on the classic Atlanta hip-hop song “Soul Food” by Goodie Mob.

Harden was proud to have lived to see the reimagined restaurant open its doors weeks ago.

“I feel wonderful, wonderful, wonderful. I just wondered if I was gonna live long enough to see it come to reality, but since God was good, here I am, and everything is just what I dreamed of,” Harden told The AJC.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested comment from Killer Mike and T.I., who are part of a new ownership group that purchased the restaurant from Harden before reopening Nov. 14.

The office of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement on Mrs. Harden’s death.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends mourning the passing of Ms. Helen Brown Harden, the visionary founder of Bankhead Seafood. For over 50 years, she gifted our community a culinary treasure that grew into a beloved institution. As we recently celebrated Mike and TI’s reopening of Bankhead Seafood, we are reminded of Ms. Harden’s contribution to our city. Her legacy will endure, not only through her food but also in the hearts of all who were touched by her vision and dedication to serving our community.”

The restaurant said updates on Ms. Harden’s memorial service would be shared on Bankhead Seafood’s social media pages. It also invited followers to share your memories of the restaurant’s founder in comments.

This story has been updated to include a statement from Mayor Andre Dickens.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.